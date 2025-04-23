West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston will honor its newest graduates during its Spring Commencement ceremonies:

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Where: H. Bernard Wehrle Athletic Arena on the Charleston Campus

Time: Undergraduate students will be recognized at 10:00 a.m., followed by graduate students at 1:00 p.m.

This year’s ceremonies will feature two inspiring keynote speakers: Chef Paul Smith, West Virginia’s first James Beard Award winner, and Brigadier General (Ret.) Michaelle Munger-Dulong, the first female general officer in the history of the West Virginia Army National Guard. Both speakers will also be awarded honorary degrees from the university.

Please note: A particularly heartfelt moment is expected during the undergraduate ceremony when Glenn Kirk fulfills a lifelong promise. Glenn and his late wife, Joyce, attended Morris Harvey College (now UC) in the 1960s but left before graduating due to financial pressures after starting a family. Though Glenn later earned degrees elsewhere, he vowed to one day graduate from UC. On April 26, that promise will be realized – adding a poignant note to the ceremony.

The celebration marks a significant milestone for 382 graduates—260 undergraduates and 122 graduate students—representing UC’s Charleston, Beckley, and online campuses, and its five distinct schools: the School of Arts & Sciences, School of Health Sciences, School of Business, School of Leadership, and the School of Pharmacy.

Graduates will begin their ceremonial walk from Geary Auditorium to the Wehrle Arena, where family, friends, and the UC community will gather to commemorate their accomplishments. UC faculty will line the route to show their appreciation for their students’ hard work.

Chef Smith, the keynote for the undergraduate ceremony, made history in 2024 as the first West Virginian to receive the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast. Known for his culinary innovation and community focus, Smith is a celebrated restaurateur and co-owner of several popular dining establishments, including 1010 Bridge Restaurant.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Munger-Dulong, speaking at the graduate ceremony, brings more than 30 years of military leadership, having served in every component of the U.S. Army. Her appointment as the first female general officer in the WV Army National Guard stands as a testament to her groundbreaking service and enduring impact.

For questions or more information, please contact C.J. Harvey, UC Vice President for Marketing and Communications at rogerharvey@ucwv.edu or 304-352-0014.