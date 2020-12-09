Friends and neighbors, we here at the United Way of Greenbrier Valley are eager to welcome in this holiday season with a fantastic way for you all to give back to our precious communities. Empty Bowls, our treasured fall fundraiser for food pantries and food service programs, fell victim to COVID-19 like so many other wonderful events during 2020. Our commitment to helping our community during a time of need never waivers, so for this holiday season the United Way of Greenbrier Valley presents Around the Soup Bowl!

This is digital collection of soup recipes given to us from citizen chefs and local restaurants from around the community. Each of these exciting recipes could become the next perfect family night go-to meal. Or if you’re in quarantine pass the time by making each one! From a hearty beef and barley soup to the delicious west African peanut stew our digital booklet is filled with 22 unique recipes. Help us in filling the bowl of another this season by making a contribution to the United Way of Greenbrier Valley’s Empty Bowls donations page. Once received, you will be emailed the digital recipe booklet, and we encourage you to share on social media the fantastic soup you made! Each donation will go directly towards supporting a food security program in Monroe, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties! The link to use is: https://www.unitedwaygreenbrier.org/EmptyBowls

For most of us, it’s difficult to imagine going to bed hungry, not having food in the refrigerator, or even experiencing many days without a proper meal. Unfortunately, this is the reality for some folks right here in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties. The amount of food-insecure homes is far too high. Fortunately, there are organizations such as the United Way of Greenbrier Valley that are committed to raising funds and awareness around this issue and are working to end hunger in our area.

United Way of the Greenbrier Valley responds to the needs of the communities in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties through education, health, and basic needs initiatives. Learn more at www.UnitedWayGreenbrier.org or call 304-647-3783.