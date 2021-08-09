CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) \u2014 The West Virginia treasurer's office will hold two auctions for unclaimed property at the State Fair this month.\r\n\r\nThe auctions will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 in Fairlea, the office said in a news release.\r\n\r\nAmong the items up for bid are rare coins, currency, jewelry, and other collectibles. They will be on display throughout the fair at the treasurer\u2019s office booth located in the West Virginia Building at the fairgrounds.\r\n\r\nBanks or law enforcement turn over the items to the office\u2019s Unclaimed Property Division when lawful owners cannot be located. Proceeds from the auction remain in an individual\u2019s name for claim in the future.\r\n\r\n\u201cThese items are often forgotten about or left abandoned,\u201d state Treasurer Riley Moore said. \u201cThese auctions help convert these collectibles into the highest cash value possible for someone to claim in the future. They\u2019re also a treasure trove for collectors."