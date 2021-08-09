By Matt de Simone

Last Thursday, Botetourt Fire & EMS reported that shortly before 5 p.m., units from across Botetourt County responded to the report of a structure fire on Breckinridge Mill Road. The first arriving crew found heavy fire throughout the dwelling, spreading to multiple detached exposures on the rear.

The firefighters conducted defensive operations to confine the fire and extinguish the blaze. Crews also worked quickly to establish a water supply shuttle due to the rural area without available hydrants.

Firefighters conducted an overhaul to extinguish the remaining hot spots. Despite the significant property loss, thankfully, there were no citizen or firefighter injuries. Volunteer and career units from Fincastle, Troutville, Read Mountain, Eagle Rock, and Buchanan responded. The crews spent two hours attending to the fire.

According to Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson, the cause of the fire is still “undetermined, but presumed accidental (as the fire resulted from an) unattended candle.”

A family of two adults and a dog occupied the structure. No one was at home at the time of the fire.

Then, early Saturday morning, at approximately 1:53 a.m., units were called to the scene of a house fire in Glen Wilton.

Upon arrival, personnel found significant fire coming from the side and roof. Units responded from Glen Wilton, Eagle Rock, Iron Gate, Clifton Forge, Sharon, Fincastle, Troutville, and a Medic unit from Buchanan.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time; however, there is no indication or suspicion of foul play.