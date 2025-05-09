By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Two Northern Virginia Democrats launched campaigns this week to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, setting up a primary battle for the solidly blue 11th Congressional District.
Connolly, who has held the seat since 2009, announced that he would not seek reelection, citing health concerns and a desire to continue serving his current term.
Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw entered the race May 6 with the endorsement of Connolly, who said in a statement, “This isn’t a time for on-the-job training,” and emphasized the need for someone experienced in addressing national issues who can “stand up to Trump and to lead on day one.”
Walkinshaw said he has spent his career fighting for Fairfax families, citing battles over abortion rights, the NRA, and efforts to resist turning local police into what he described as “Trump’s mass deportation force.”
State Sen. Stella Pekarsky announced her campaign a day later, framing it as a response to stand up to Trump, who she says is “dismantling our public school system, defying the courts, stripping our personal freedoms, and attacking our hard-working federal employees.”
“That’s why I’m running for Congress—because I refuse to stay silent, and I refuse to back down to the criminal in the White House,” she said.
Walkinshaw has also drawn support from former U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who praised his experience and readiness to lead.
The district has been held by Democrats since 2009 and is widely considered a Democratic stronghold. In 2024, Connolly won reelection, with 68% of the vote against Republican Mike Van Meter.
Leave a Reply