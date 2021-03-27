<br><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-47670" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/noah-stump-e1616854263689.jpg" alt="" width="394" height="457" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/noah-stump-e1616854263689.jpg 394w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/noah-stump-e1616854263689-259x300.jpg 259w" \/>This is a photo of the Noah Stump Family. Noah Stump (1875-1946) was a son of Henry and Eliza Frances Basham Stump. He married in 1900 to Victoria Moses (1881-1957). Victoria was a daughter of John and Mary Jane Frances Ridinger Moses. The family in the photo is identified as: (Front) Noah and Helen (back) Virginia, Victoria, Otto. Ideas, comments, suggestions, or photos to share contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.<\/p>\r\n