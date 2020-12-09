“God saw you getting tired; and a cure was not to be; so He put His arm around you and said, “Come to Me.’”

On Nov. 10, 2020, Vanessa Price Eaves Turner left this earthly life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Christine Price; her daughter, DeShea Hubbard, and her brothers, James Price, Allan Price, and Clarance Price.

She leaves to mourn, her fiance Ricky Shepherd; her daughters, Khristi Eaves Turner, Shana Eaves, Alysia and John Dobbins andErica Stuart; stepsons and daughters Ben Rowland, Phillip Mickens, Tomica Hubbard and Tammy James; brothers and sister Randolph (Hazel) Price, Phillip (Carrie) Price, Kaywood (Cathy) Price, Anna Price and Thomas (Brenda) Price

Her sisters by heart were Mamie Broom, Tina Grimshaw, Dorothy Hendricks and Jeanie Travis. Grandchildren include Manuel Carter, Isaiah Brown, Malik Eaves, Anya Crocket, Jolysia King, Zante’ Turner, John Dobbins III, Jeremiah Eaves, Jordan Moore, Adrianah Dobbins, Tatyana Turner, Aaliyah Perez, Aundrea Perez and Ameania Banks. She is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, god-children and even more friends and those who loved her.

Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands rested. God broke our hearts to prove to us that He only takes the best.