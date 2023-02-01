BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 76, Central – Wise 56
Albemarle 105, Goochland 38
Altavista 66, William Campbell 62
Annandale 55, Justice High School 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 90, Greenbrier Christian 42
Banner Christian 93, Amelia Academy 55
Blacksburg 71, Pulaski County 61
Broad Run 61, Park View-Sterling 47
Broadwater Academy 43, Gateway Christian 33
Buckingham County 75, Amelia County 63
Carlisle 55, Fishburne Military 51
Carmel 87, Grove Avenue Baptist 25
Caroline 57, Courtland 48
Carver Academy 80, Mathews 46
Cave Spring 65, Salem 36
Central of Lunenburg 75, Appomattox Regional GS 27
Chilhowie 65, Northwood 46
Clarke County 52, Madison County 45
Colonial Forge 34, Mountain View 33
Colonial Heights 77, Matoaca 74
Dan River 26, Appomattox 24
Dinwiddie 88, Prince George 64
Dominion 48, Rock Ridge 42
Douglas Freeman 50, Hermitage 48
East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50
Eastern View 62, Spotsylvania 44
Essex 76, Northumberland 49
Fairfax 60, West Potomac 55, OT
Floyd County 66, Glenvar 54
Fluvanna 60, Charlottesville 57
Forest Park 61, Gar-Field 54
Fork Union Prep 59, Collegiate-Richmond 55
Fort Chiswell 61, Galax 53
Fort Defiance 63, Riverheads 31
Franklin 74, Brunswick 65
Freedom (South Riding) 64, Unity Reed 48
GW-Danville 65, Halifax County 62
Grace Christian 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 44
Gretna 86, Chatham 77
Halifax Academy, N.C. 66, Southampton Academy 56
Hargrave Military 71, New Covenant 52
Harrisonburg 73, Turner Ashby 45
Hayfield 86, John R. Lewis 32
Henrico 60, Mechanicsville High School 45
Highland-Warrenton 67, Blue Ridge School 66
Hopewell 92, Meadowbrook 68
Independence 87, Stone Bridge 75
Indian River 80, Hickory 36
J.I. Burton 55, Eastside 54
James Monroe 56, Culpeper 49
John Handley 62, Kettle Run 61
John Marshall 96, Deep Run 43
Kecoughtan 53, Warwick 27
King George 77, Chancellor 58
King’s Fork High School 80, Grassfield 44
Lake Taylor 63, Churchland 55
Lancaster 93, Colonial Beach 31
Lebanon 73, Rural Retreat 49
Loudoun Valley 63, Loudoun County 48
Magna Vista 69, Mecklenburg County 66, OT
Marion 61, Tazewell 39
Massaponax 67, Brooke Point 18
Maury 50, Manor High School 37
Menchville 58, Woodside 52
Meridian High School 82, Warren County 36
Middlesex 75, Charles City County High School 48
Mills Godwin 68, TJHS 55
Monticello 66, Orange County 63
Nandua 87, Arcadia 66
Nansemond River 81, Deep Creek 48
Norcom 61, Granby 29
Norfolk Academy 78, Norfolk Christian School 26
North Cross 66, Westover Christian 45
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 71, Legacy Christian Academy 54
Northside 73, Staunton River 31
Norview 85, Booker T. Washington 71
Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 42
Page County 52, Luray 42
Parry McCluer 61, Eastern Montgomery 16
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 65, Holston 62
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Armstrong 45
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 86, Christiansburg 50
Patriot 77, Osbourn 64
Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Bishop McNamara, Md. 65
Peninsula Catholic 70, Walsingham Academy 57
Petersburg 44, Thomas Dale 42
Potomac 72, Colgan 69
Potomac Falls 49, Riverside 38
Ridgeview 91, Lee High 86
Seton, Ohio 69, Trinity at Meadowview 43
Sherando 83, Fauquier 54
South County 65, James Robinson 51
Spotswood 73, Rockbridge County 39
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 72, Bishop O’Connell 59
St. John’s, D.C. 72, Bishop O’Connell 59
Stafford 48, North Stafford 32
Staunton 61, Broadway 55
StoneBridge School 59, Portsmouth Christian 40
Tandem Friends School 76, Fredericksburg Academy 27
Tunstall 80, Patrick County 42
Tuscarora 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 27
Twin Springs 64, Thomas Walker 40
Union 53, John Battle 47, OT
Va. Episcopal 60, The Covenant School 26
Varina 62, Atlee 46
Virginia High 71, Richlands 61
W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 43
Waynesboro 56, Stuarts Draft 42
Western Albemarle 72, Louisa 29
Western Branch 66, Lakeland 49
Westmoreland County 59, Rappahannock 57
William Byrd 47, Franklin County 42
William Fleming 61, Lord Botetourt 54
Wilson Memorial 79, Buffalo Gap 65
Woodberry Forest 56, St. Christopher’s 40
Woodbridge 66, C.D. Hylton 52
Woodgrove 59, Briar Woods 44
Yorktown 62, Herndon 55
