<br><p>By Dave Helmick<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Lady Wildcats Basketball team hosted Tygarts Valley on Thursday March 18th.\u00a0 In the first game the Tucker Valley JV team fell by the score of 35-10.\u00a0 Peyton Hicks led the Lady Wildcat JV team with 6 points and Aubree McClung added 3 points for Tucker Valley JV in the loss.\u00a0 The varsity teams then took the floor and Tucker Valley got the victory over Tygarts Valley 38-21.\u00a0 Olivia Triplett led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 14 points and Makenna Evans added 13 points for Tucker Valley in the win.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 Tucker Valley hosted Petersburg for a JV \/ Varsity contest on Friday March 19th.\u00a0 Petersburg took home the victory in the JV contest by the final score of 36-2.\u00a0 Peyton Hicks scored 2 points for the Lady Wildcats JV in the loss.\u00a0 In the varsity contest Tucker Valley picked up a hard fought win 40-32.\u00a0 Mackenna Evans led Tucker Valley in scoring with 19 points and Reagan Herron chipped in with 9 points in the win for the Lady Wildcats.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Tucker Valley(3-2) will host Moorefield for 2 games(JV & varsity) on Monday March 29th.\u00a0 For more info o to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\r\n