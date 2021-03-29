By Dave Helmick

PETERSBURG – The Wildcats Middle School Boys’ Basketball team traveled to Petersburg for a pair of games on Thursday March 25th. In the JV contest the Wildcats fell in the contest by the score of 38-20. Ethan Cummings and Luke Barb led the Tucker Valley JV team with 8 points each. The Tucker Valley varsity team also fell to Petersburg by the score of 37-25. Nate Ricottilli led the Wildcats in scoring with 11 points and Sam Marks added 9 points for Tucker Valley in the loss.

Tucker Valley(2-4) will return to action tonight Wednesday March 31st at home against Moorefield. The Wildcats will then play games at East Hardy on Thursday April 1st and on Saturday April 3rd they will play Davis-Thomas at TCHS at 12pm. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com