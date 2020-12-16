More than 1,200 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2020 semester.

Dr. Mirta Martin, President, and Dr. Rick Stephens, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, have released the President’s List and the Dean’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.

The 120-acre main campus of Fairmont State University sits on a hillside in Fairmont, West Virginia, the county seat of Marion County. The University turns opportunity, passion and hard work into excellence in a vibrant, close-knit campus community where students and teachers become your friends for life. Students enjoy the opportunities offered by a comprehensive state university combined with the personal attention and campus atmosphere expected from a small, private school.

Term: Fall Semester 2020

County: WV-Tucker

President’s List

Natalie Evans, Rachel Spencer

Dean’s List

Jacob Moore, Owen Poling, Olivia Smallwood, Cecily Strawderman