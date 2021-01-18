<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-37394" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/image0.jpeg" alt="" width="240" height="320" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/image0.jpeg 240w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/01\/image0-225x300.jpeg 225w" sizes="(max-width: 240px) 100vw, 240px">Deputy C.S. Martin recently joined the Tucker County Sheriff\u2019s Department as the newest deputy. Martin, a United States Army Veteran, is a long-time resident of West Virginia, currenty living in Preston County. Martin said \u201cI look forward to serving the citizens of Tucker County.\u201d<\/p><\/div>