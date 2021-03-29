<br><div>\n <figure id="attachment_47775" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47775" style="width: 800px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-47775" alt="" width="800" height="533" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-750x500.jpg 750w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122.jpg"\/><noscript><img class="size-full wp-image-47775" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="533" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_9122-750x500.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"\/><\/noscript><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47775" class="wp-caption-text">Tucker County\u2019s London Hood look over the Pocahontas County defense on March 27th.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions got the road victory 52-31.\u00a0 Photo by Jayden Moore.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Chris George<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Lady Mt. Lions played host to East Hardy on Monday March 22nd.\u00a0 Tucker County got off to a quick start and never looked back as they cruised to a 73-19 win.<\/p>\n<p>The first quarter belonged to the Lady Mt. Lions as they raced out to a 17-2 lead after one quarter of play.\u00a0 Tucker County continued to dominate in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Cougars 22-6 in the second to make the halftime score 39-8 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>The Lady Mt. Lions defense then stepped up again in the third quarter as East Hardy was held to just 2 points in the third.\u00a0 Tucker County scored 25 points in the third to expand the Lady Mt. Lions lead to 64-10 after three.\u00a0 The Tucker County reserve players took over for the fourth quarter as the Lady Mt. Lions picked up the victory by the final score of 73-19.<\/p>\n<p>London Hood led Tucker County with 19 points, 12 steals, 8 assists and Kadie Colebank added 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks for the Lady Mt. Lions in the win.\u00a0 Macy Helmick also finished with 13 points, 4 assists and Jacey Davis chipped in with 9 points.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>HAMBLETON \u2013 The Tucker County Girls\u2019 entertained Moorefield for a varsity only contest on Tuesday March 23rd.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions raced out to an early lead, and Tucker County pulled away in the fourth quarter to get the win by the score of 59-43.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County controlled the first quarter as their offense was rolling and the Lady Mt. Lions led after one quarter 15-4.\u00a0 Moorefield fought back in the second quarter as they created some Tucker County turnovers to outscore the Lady Mt. Lions 17-8 in the second to make the halftime score 23-21 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>The third quarter was a close battle with the Lady Mt. Lions holding a slim 14-11 advantage in the third to put the score to 37-32 Tucker County at the end of three.\u00a0 In the fourth quarter Tucker County began to pull away.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions outscored the Lady Yellowjackets 22-11 in the final period to make the final score 59-43 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>Kadie Colebank led Tucker County with 18 points, 16 rebounds and London Hood followed close behind with 16 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds.\u00a0 Gracie Rapp added 8 points, 6 rebounds and Jacey Davis chipped in with 7 points.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>MOUNT STORM \u2013 The Tucker County Girls\u2019 traveled to Union on Friday March 26th.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions jumped out to a fast start and raced by the Lady Tigers by the final score of 56-27.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County jumped out to an early lead to start the game and the Lady Mt. Lions led after one quarter 17-5.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions continued to build their lead in the second quarter as they outscored Union 13-10 to make the halftime score 30-15.<\/p>\n<p>The third quarter started with Tucker County defense that stepped up.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions held Union to 4 points in the third while the Tucker County offense produced 18 points to push the Lady Mt. Lions lead to 48-19 after three quarters.\u00a0 The reserve players finished out the remainder of the game in the fourth quarter.\u00a0 Tucker County took home the road win by the final score of 56-27.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County was led by London Hood with 15 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and Kadie Colebank added 14 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks.\u00a0 Jacey Davis had 10 points, 6 rebounds and Gracie Rapp chipped in with 9 points, 6 rebounds for the Lady Mt. Lions in the win.\u00a0 The Tucker County JV team got the win over Union also 49-18.<\/p>\n<p>DUNMORE \u2013 The Lady Mt. Lions ended the busy week with a road contest at Pocahontas County on Saturday afternoon on March 27th.\u00a0 The game went back and fourth early on, but Tucker County pulled away and never looked back as they collected the road win by the score of 52-31.<\/p>\n<p>The first quarter was close with both teams battling to a 9-9 tie after one quarter.\u00a0 In the second quarter the road team gained some momentum with a 15-10 advantage in the second to put the halftime score at 24-19 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>The Lady Mt. Lions edged the home standing Lady Warriors again in the third quarter 12-10 to push the Tucker County lead up to 36-29 at the end of three.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions then put more distance on the scoreboard as Tucker County outpaced Pocahontas County 16-2 in the fourth quarter to take the road win by the final score of 52-31.<\/p>\n<p>Gracie Rapp led Tucker County with 20 points and Kadie Colebank had 16 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks.\u00a0 London Hood added 12 points and 11 assists for the Lady Mt. Lions in their victory.\u00a0 The Tucker County JV team also won by the score of 34-26.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County(10-2) will travel to East Hardy for a 6:30pm varsity only contest on Thursday April 1st.\u00a0 The Lady Mt. Lions will then play at Elkins on Friday April 2nd at 7pm.\u00a0 Friday\u2019s game will have an audio broadcast of the game on 98.9 FM WDNE or online at wdnefm.com.\u00a0 For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\n<div class="parso-above-headline" style="margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; text-align: center; " id="parso-154126995"><img alt="" width="980" height="174" style="display: inline-block;" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/ezgif.com-gif-maker-2.gif"\/><noscript><img src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/ezgif.com-gif-maker-2.gif" alt="" width="980" height="174" style="display: inline-block;"\/><\/noscript><\/div> \n\t \n <\/div>\r\n