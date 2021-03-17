<div><figure id="attachment_47557" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47557" style="width: 205px" class="wp-caption alignright"><img class=" wp-image-47557" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_2701.jpg" alt="" width="205" height="308" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_2701.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_2701-200x300.jpg 200w" sizes="(max-width: 205px) 100vw, 205px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47557" class="wp-caption-text">Tucker County\u2019s Macy Helmick takes the ball to the basket against Lewis County on March 13th. The Lady Mt. Lions got the victory by the final score of 67-60. Photo by Becky Moore.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Chris George<br>\nTuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p>PETERSBURG \u2013 The Lady Mt. Lions traveled to undefeated Petersburg on Thursday March 11th. Petersburg got an early lead in the first quarter and held off the Lady Mt. Lions to get the win over Tucker County 57-44.<br>\nThe first quarter was controlled by the Lady Vikings as they got out to an early lead and after one quarter of play Petersburg led by the score of 16-7. The second quarter started with the Lady Mt. Lions battling back, but the home standing Lady Vikings took the second quarter 14-10 to make the halftime score 30-17.<br>\nIn the third quarter Tucker County tried to mount a comeback, but Petersburg responded to outscore the Lady Mt. Lions in the third 17-13 to make the score 47-30. Tucker County outpaced the Lady Vikings in the fourth quarter 14-10, but it wasn\u2019t enough as Petersburg got the victory by the score of 57-44.<br>\nKadie Colebank led Tucker County with 21 points, 15 rebounds and London Hood added 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Jacey Davis chipped in with 6 points and Macy Helmick had 5 points, 6 rebounds for the Lady Mt. Lions. The Tucker County JV team fell in the first contest 55-22.<br>\nHAMBLETON \u2013 The Tucker County Girls\u2019 Basketball hosted \u201cAAA\u201d Lewis County on Saturday March 13th for a JV \/ Varsity contests. The Lady Mt. Lions rallied late in the fourth quarter to force overtime and Tucker County pulled away in overtime for the 67-60 victory.<br>\nLewis County outscored the Lady Mt. Lions in the first quarter 12-8. Tucker County got the offense going in the second quarter as they outpaced Lewis County 17-16 to cut the Lewis County advantage to 28-25 at halftime.<br>\nThe Minutemaids pulled away again in the third as they scored 16 points in the third compared to Tucker County\u2019s 11 points. This made the score 44-36 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter the Lady Mt. Lions started the comeback. Tucker County chipped away at the Lewis County lead throughout the quarter and with 20 seconds left in the contest Macy Helmick made a 3 point basket to tie the game at 51-51. Lewis County then raced the ball down the court and scored a 2 point basket with 10 seconds remaining. Then London Hood took the ball down the court and hit a right wing jump shot as time expired to tie the game at 53-53 to force overtime. In overtime the Lady Mt. Lions got 3 point baskets from Macy Helmick and London Hood to help Tucker County build a lead. The Lady Mt. Lions made their fouls shots down the stretch to close out the comeback win by the final score of 67-60.<br>\nTucker County landed 4 players in double figures as London Hood collected 19 points. Macy Helmick also added a career high 19 points for the Lady Mt. Lions. Jacey Davis scored a career high 14 points in her first career varsity start and Kadie Colebank chipped in 10 points in the Tucker County win. The Lady Mt. Lions were led in rebounding by Kadie Colebank with 10 rebounds and Macy Helmick followed with 6 rebounds. London Hood led Tucker County with 6 assists and Macy Helmick added 5 assists in the Lady Mt. Lions win. The Tucker County JV took a loss in the opening game 36-26.<br>\nTucker County(4-1) will host Philip-Barbour on Thursday March 18th at 5:45pm. The Lady Mt. Lions will then host Lincoln on Saturday afternoon March 20th. The JV contest will start at 2pm with varsity to follow. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p><\/div>