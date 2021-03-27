<br><figure id="attachment_47723" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-47723" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-47723" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0033-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="900" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0033-1.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/IMG_0033-1-200x300.jpg 200w" \/><figcaption id="caption-attachment-47723" class="wp-caption-text">Tucker County\u2019s Zack Colebank shoots a layup against a Petersburg defender at Petersburg on March 18th. Tucker County fell in the contest 53-52. Photo by Brittany Channell.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Dave Helmick<\/p>\n<p>TuckerCountySports.Com<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>PETERSBURG \u2013 The Mt. Lion Boys\u2019 Basketball team traveled to Petersburg on Thursday March 18th.\u00a0 Tucker County used a big second quarter to pull away from the Vikings and the Mt. Lions cruised to a 55-48 win on the road.<\/p>\n<p>The first quarter was close as both teams battled each other, but Tucker County won the first quarter by the score of 15-12.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions then extended their lead in the second as they outscored the Vikings 14-8 to make the halftime score 29-20 Tucker County.<\/p>\n<p>The third quarter was also won by the Mt. Lions 12-8 to push the Tucker County advantage to 41-28 after three.\u00a0 Tucker County edged Petersburg in the fourth quarter 14-10 to give the Mt. Lions a big road win over the Vikings 55-38.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County was led by Maddox Anderson with 11 points and Dom Mullenax added 10 points for the Mt. Lions in the win.\u00a0 Ashton Lycliter chipped in 8 points also for Tucker County in the road victory.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions JV team also won the JV contest over Petersburg 66-38.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>ELKINS \u2013 Tucker County traveled to Elkins on Saturday March 20th for a contest with an old rival.\u00a0 Elkins got a layup with under 10 seconds to play to give the Tigers the win over the Mt. Lions by the score of 53-52.<\/p>\n<p>The first quarter was competitive as both teams were active, but at the end of the period Elkins held the lead 16-14.\u00a0 In the second quarter both teams scored 15 points each to make the halftime score 31-29 Elkins.<\/p>\n<p>Tucker County then responded to start the third as they pulled ahead.\u00a0 The Tigers then fought back late in the third to outscore the Mt. Lions 10-8 in the third to put the score to 41-37 Elkins at the end of the third quarter.\u00a0 The fourth quarter belonged to Tucker County as they battled back and took the lead halfway through the quarter.\u00a0 The game then tightened up late as neither team could pull away.\u00a0 Tucker County\u2019s Trenton Wilfong made 1 of 2 foul shots to give Tucker County a 52-51 lead with under 30 seconds to play.\u00a0 The Tigers then connected on a 2 point basket with 4 seconds remaining to give Elkins the 53-52 lead.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions then raced the length of floor and got a shot off before the final horn.\u00a0 The Tucker County shot did not fall and Elkins took home the hard fought victory by the final score of 53-52.<\/p>\n<p>Zack Colebank led all scorers with a career high 27 points and Colebank collected 11 rebounds in the loss for Tucker County.\u00a0 Freshman Maddox Anderson added 8 points and Aaron Quattro chipped in with 6 points for the Mt. Lions in the loss.\u00a0 Tucker County\u2019s freshman Ashton Lycliter also collected 10 rebounds for Tucker County.\u00a0 The Tucker County JV team dropped their contest with Elkins by the score of 60-46.<\/p>\n<p> <\/p>\n<p>Tucker County (3-2) will return to action tonight Wednesday March 24th at Moorefield at 5:45pm.\u00a0 The Mt. Lions will then host Tygarts Valley on Friday March 26th at 5:45pm.\u00a0 \u00a0Tucker County will finish out the week by hosting Gilmer County on Saturday afternoon March 27th with the JV game set to start at 2pm.\u00a0 For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.<\/p>\r\n