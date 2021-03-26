<div><p>Tryouts for Andrew Lewis spring sports, including baseball, softball, boys\u2019 soccer, girls\u2019 soccer, boys\u2019 track and girls\u2019 track, will start on Monday, April 12th.<\/p>\n<p>For a student to participate in spring sports, they must complete the following by Friday April 9th:<\/p>\n<p>(1)\u00a0 provide a current (dated after May 1, 2020) Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical form on file in the Andrew Lewis main office.<\/p>\n<p>(2)\u00a0 provide a signed Salem COVID 19 Waiver Form on file in the Andrew Lewis main office.<\/p>\n<p>(3)\u00a0 sign up for tryouts through the Andrew Lewis main office.<\/p>\n<p>The physical form, COVID Waiver, and sign up sheets are also available on the athletics page of the Andrew Lewis website.<\/p><\/div>