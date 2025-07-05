By Morgan Sweeney | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The Trump administration is jubilant heading into the weekend of July 4th, as gas prices and unemployment are down, jobs are up, and the president, once again, touts the price of eggs.
After highlighting that gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in four years heading into the holiday, the administration is amplifying the news of the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The U.S. economy added 147,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate also decreased slightly from 4.2% to 4.1%, beating expectations.
While some of the jobs reports released during President Donald Trump’s second term have been stronger than others, the economy continues to stave off a recession, despite continued speculation, especially from Trump’s harshest critics, that one could be right around the corner.
January and February’s jobs reports came in below expectations, but March, April and May’s exceeded expectations, with a whopping 228,000 estimated job gain in March – though it has since been revised downward.
State and local government saw the largest job gains in June, up 73,000 total over the previous month, while the federal government continues to shed employees, down 69,000 since the administration change.
The sector with the second-highest growth was health care, adding approximately 39,000 jobs and in line with the previous 12 months, where average job gains have been roughly 43,000 per month.
So far, job growth in 2025 is down from 2024, which averaged about 186,000 jobs per month. However, unemployment remains near 2024 levels, which were lowest between August and October at 4.0%.
In February, the USDA launched a $1 billion, five-pronged strategy to curb the bird flu, “protect the U.S. poultry industry, and lower egg prices.” One week ago, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that “wholesale egg prices have now dropped 64%, with retail prices falling 27% from their peak earlier this year.”
Restaurant chain Waffle House also removed its egg surcharge this week.
In addition to posts touting the jobs report, Trump shared a post about Waffle House’s news on Truth Social Thursday, adding his own commentary.
“We brought the price of Eggs back to what they were supposed to be,” Trump wrote. “When I took over on January 20th, the Fake News was screaming that, ‘Egg prices have gone through the roof, quadrupled,’ they said. Now they’re plentiful, and inexpensive. ‘Thank you President Trump!’”
The U.S. is days away from the end of Trump’s tariff pause, with deals announced for only a handful of countries. The administration has indicated it’s sticking to Trump’s deal deadline of July 9, meaning countries that haven’t reached agreements could soon face a return of elevated tariffs and repercussions could be felt in the U.S. economy.
