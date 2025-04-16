By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s shipbuilding sector, anchored in the Hampton Roads region, could see renewed federal investment under a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump aimed at restoring American maritime dominance.

The order calls for more federal investment in U.S. shipyards and aims to speed up ship repairs and construction. These moves could bring more work to facilities in Hampton Roads, where thousands of Virginians support Navy operations and defense manufacturing. Industry leaders and lawmakers say the effort could help reverse years of fleet reductions and workforce shortages in Virginia’s coastal shipyards.

The executive order directs the development of a national maritime action plan, expands financing tools for shipyard upgrades and instructs agencies to streamline contracting processes. It also prioritizes the construction of non-combat ships, including those operated by the Military Sealift Command—a key presence in Virginia’s coastal districts.

From 2014 to 2024, the Navy’s surface fleet in Hampton Roads dropped from 48 to 28 ships—a 42% decline—raising concerns about readiness and long-term job stability.

Newport News Shipbuilding remains the only U.S. shipyard capable of building nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is one of the region’s largest employers.

Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va., a Navy veteran who represents part of the Hampton Roads region, praised the executive order as a vital step to rebuild the country’s maritime strength and support the local workforce.

“It’s time to revitalize our shipyards, support our skilled workers, and keep our Navy ready to fight tonight!”

In a recent congressional hearing, Kiggans said the country can’t maintain its all-volunteer military or fleet readiness without addressing the same quality-of-life challenges facing military families and shipyard workers.

“We can’t keep doing what we’re doing,” she said, calling for better compensation, housing, and support to retain a skilled labor force.

Matthew Paxton, president of the Shipbuilders Council of America, called the executive order “a generational opportunity” to rebuild America’s shipbuilding base—and said Virginia is uniquely positioned to lead it.

“Virginia is a national hub for America’s shipbuilding and repair industry,” Paxton told The Center Square. “The U.S. shipbuilding industrial base supports more than 65,000 jobs in Virginia. These are good-paying, family-sustaining careers that fuel local economies and strengthen communities.”

He noted that Virginia is home to several advanced ship repair yards and plays a central role in maintaining, overhauling and upgrading vessels critical to the Navy’s fleet.

“Virginia will be at the center of that effort,” he added.

W. Sheppard Miller III, Virginia’s Secretary of Transportation, praised the order and emphasized the state’s role in national maritime readiness.

“The United States is a maritime nation — our ability to survive and thrive rests upon the waters. Newport News Shipbuilding plays an integral role in supporting our maritime strategy, ensuring our warfighters are equipped to defend our homeland, our interests, and our allies,” Miller said in a statement to The Center Square.

“The revitalization of our shipbuilding industry is not only crucial to our national security but also has tremendous economic implications for Virginia. The Commonwealth will answer the call to facilitate our nation’s maritime readiness and ensure that America continues to rule the waves.”

The Government Accountability Office has warned for years of federal investment that many U.S. shipyards still face workforce shortages, outdated infrastructure and ongoing production delays. Since 2014, the Department of Defense has spent over $5.8 billion modernizing the shipbuilding industrial base. Still, GAO reports say those upgrades have not yet met production foals or fully addressed capacity constraints.