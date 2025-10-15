The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll, conducted by Noble Predictive Insights, surveyed 2,565 registered voters from Oct. 2-6, 2025.

The poll sample included 978 Republicans, 948 Democrats, and 639 Independents, of which 262 lean toward neither major party. The poll weighted each party – Republicans, Democrats, and True Independents – independently.

Half of voters surveyed objected to how Trump is handling his job as president, with 10% somewhat disapproving and 40% strongly disapproving. Nearly 30% strongly approve of his performance and 19% somewhat approve.

Noble Predictive Insights CEO Mike Noble said the slightly positive results for Trump are “surprising… especially with how visceral he is.”

“Frankly, to be at 48% is actually pretty good, given the circumstances. And he’s not exactly been inactive,” Noble told The Center Square. “With Trump, he’s so polarized, I think a lot of people would be shocked to see that he’s got a 48% approval [rating].”

Voters who are Republican, male, white, millennials, college educated, making $100,000 or more annually, have children under 18, and live in rural areas are the most likely to approve of how Trump is handling his job.

Unsurprisingly, nearly all Democrats disapprove of Trump’s presidency. But more than half of Independents, 56%, disapprove as well, a warning sign for Republicans as the midterms approach.

The poll also shows a stark gender divide of 13 percentage points, with 56% of males approving while 43% of females approve.

“When you look at his approval, what it’s really being bolstered by is probably Republicans, and males especially. There’s a huge gender gap now,” Noble said. “And you see that gender gap in anything that has the word Trump or Republicans and Democrats – but mainly Trump – you’ll notice there’s a big gender gap with males being on the Trump side and females being on the other side.”

Racially, Trump gains the most support from white voters at 57%, and the least support from Black voters at 23%; 28% of Latino voters support him, and 36% of those identifying as “other race” approve.

An age divide emerges as well, with younger voters more likely to view Trump’s performance negatively. Voters ages 18 to 29 give Trump a 37% approval rating, while those ages 30 to 44 provide the most support at 54%. Approval ratings dip slightly to about 48% among voters ages 45 to 65+.

The poll’s margin of error was 2%.