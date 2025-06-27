By Morgan Sweeney | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Despite less-than-friendly language from the Iranian president and mixed messages over a diplomatic meeting, the Trump administration is continuing to speak of peace with the Middle Eastern power.
“The Middle East is now shifting away from chaos and bloodshed and moving toward the beginning stages of a new era of peace and stability that President Trump has long called on them to achieve,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.
The administration is angling for peace despite defiant remarks from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei following Saturday’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Since American Operation Midnight Hammer, in addition to the retaliatory strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar — which Khamenei called a “hand slap to America’s face” – Khamenei has said Tehran will “never surrender.” He has also warned that Iran will target more American military bases should the U.S. again take military action against the country.
“The president … views the Middle East on its way to peace and prosperity,” Leavitt said. “The president wants peace. He always has, and right now, we’re on a diplomatic path with Iran.”
Trump said at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit Wednesday that the U.S. and Iran would meet next week to further discuss a nuclear deal, but at Thursday’s briefing, Leavitt said a meeting hasn’t been scheduled.
“We don’t have anything scheduled as of now, but I spoke to our Special Envoy Witkoff late this morning, and I can assure all of you, we continue to be in close communication with the Iranians and through our intermediaries as well,” Leavitt told reporters.
Leavitt did not mention Iran specifically when later asked about a comment from Steve Witkoff that more countries were looking to sign onto the Abraham Accords, but she did say the accords were the means to achieving lasting peace in the region.
“We want to see a long, withstanding and durable peace in the Middle East, and that’s the way to do it,” Leavitt said. “I don’t have a timeline for you, but this administration wants to see that happen and our partners in the region should know that.”
The accords are a series of diplomatic agreements brokered by the first Trump administration between Israel and several other Arab countries in the region – namely, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco – committing to “peaceful resolution of disputes. The accords marked an important and historic shift for the region, demonstrating a willingness on behalf of some Arab states to view Israel as a strategic partner
