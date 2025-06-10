By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The Pentagon’s troop deployment to Los Angeles amid destructive protests will cost taxpayers $134 million and last for 60 days.
“We stated very publicly that it’s 60 days because we want to ensure that those rioters, looters and thugs on the other side assaulting our police officers know that we’re not going anywhere,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers Tuesday.
President Donald Trump ordered 2,000 additional National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles on Monday. That came after 2,000 National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday amid continuing unrest.
Trump’s orders come over objections from California officials.
