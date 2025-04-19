By Ron Allen, The Hurricane Breeze

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Approximately 95% of the emails which the Breeze receives are junk. It is rare when the contents of an email prove to be an item of general interest to Breeze readers and is also news which has not been or will not be widely circulated by other media. I recently received such an email.

The subject line read: Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia Named West Virginia’s Most Coveted Employer, Survey Finds. Toyota Motor Manufacturing means Buffalo, West Virginia. That Toyota should be the most desirable employer in the entire State of West Virginia is noteworthy. WVU Medicine was named second most coveted.

