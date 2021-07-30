<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_63743" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-63743" style="width: 541px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-scaled.jpg"><img class=" wp-image-63743" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="541" height="406" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-scaled.jpg 1440w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-1-1140x855.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 541px) 100vw, 541px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-63743" class="wp-caption-text">This digital rendering shows where the new clock will stand on the former foundation of the C.D. Hanger Jewelry Store in Alderson.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><b>By Sarah Richardson<\/b><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Downtown Alderson will be gaining a new fixture this year, if everything goes as smoothly as it has over the first stages of the project. A new town clock is slated to be installed where C.D. Hanger\u2019s Jewelry Store once stood as a way to pay homage to the clock that used to be affixed to the building.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The store was situated right on the Greenbrier Riverbank, just to the left of the Memorial Pedestrian Bridge, and burned down years ago. Fortunately, the clock was saved as the Hanger family had moved it into storage just two weeks prior to the fire.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAround two years ago an old National Geographic picture of the jewelry store was going around online, and it really created a sense of nostalgia for a lot of Alderson residents,\u201d said Stacy Eskins, Main Street Alderson volunteer and an Alderson resident herself. \u201cI got to thinking and it seemed that a new town clock was really something Alderson could get behind.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Eskins took the initiative to approach the town and get the gears turning on the project, quickly gaining the blessing of local officials and organizations. Together with the help of Alderson Main Street members, including President Judy Lohmeyer and Treasurer Margaret Hambrick, as well as Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver, the clock project is now officially moving forward.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe have been fundraising for the last two months, and out of our $15,000 goal we have already raised $13,856.84,\u201d said Eskins. \u201cThat $15,000 will cover the building of the clock, concrete and electrical work, and hopefully some landscaping around it. We have been in communication with the clock company and the ball has already been put in motion.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She said that as of this week, they hope to start the concrete work within 60 or so days, and be installing the clock within 90. The clock will stand at 10 feet, 10 inches tall with a LED backlight, roman numerals, and a 24\u201d diameter face. It will read \u201cEst. 1777 \u2013 Town of Alderson.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019m proud to just be involved with this,\u201d she said, \u201cEveryone wants to see their hometown improve. The community has really rallied together for this project. I\u2019m astounded and thankful.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">With donations coming in from Aldersonians near and far, she explained that that people living as far away as New York and California have reached out with well wishes and donations for the clock.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Eskins hopes the clock will be not only a beautiful addition to the town, but also an anchor to the community and a central hub and meeting point.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">If you wish to donate to the project, checks can be made out to Alderson Main Street and mailed to P.O. Box 117, Alderson, WV 24910. Please write \u201cTown Clock\u201d in the memo. You can also make donations on Facebook to the Alderson Town Clock Project Fundraiser page.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Alderson Main Street is a US 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that continues revitalization efforts and economic development of Alderson, a small rural community.<\/span><\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_63744" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-63744" style="width: 727px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-2.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-63744" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-2.jpg" alt="" width="727" height="504" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-2.jpg 727w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-2-300x208.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/clock-2-600x416.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 727px) 100vw, 727px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-63744" class="wp-caption-text">The C.D. Hanger Jewelry Store clock is pictured here before the fire, with the old clock prominently displayed on the front of the building.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/div>