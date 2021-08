By Matt de Simone

Last weekend, the Daleville Summer Concert Series presented by Bud Light and the Bank of Botetourt continued as The Kings jammed the night away at the Daleville Town Center. Around 900 community members enjoyed an evening full of friends, family, and funky grooves.

The next event of the concert series is September 4 as the series welcomes Trial By Fire, a Journey tribute band from 5-9 P.M. Proceeds benefit Botetourt Charities.