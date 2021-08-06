GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) \u2014 Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, the kind of place where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, colorful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled.\r\n\r\nNow, it's ashes.\r\n\r\nAs hot, bone-dry, gusty weather hit California, the state's largest current wildfire raged through the Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.\r\n\r\nThe winds were expected to calm and change direction heading into the weekend but that good news came too late for Gorman.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s just completely devastating. We\u2019ve lost our home, my business, our whole downtown area is gone,\u201d said Gorman, who heeded evacuation warnings and left town with her husband a week and-a-half ago as the Dixie Fire approached.\r\n\r\nShe managed to grab some photos off the wall, her favorite jewelry and important documents but couldn\u2019t help but think of the family treasures left behind.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy grandmother\u2019s dining room chairs, my great-aunt\u2019s bed from Italy. There is a photo I keep visualizing in my mind of my son when he was 2. He\u2019s 37 now,\u201d she said. \u201cAt first you think, \u2018It\u2019s OK, I have the negatives.\u2019 And then you realize, \u2018Oh. No. I don\u2019t.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nOfficials had not yet assessed the number of destroyed buildings, but Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns estimated on Thursday that \u201cwell over\u201d 100 homes had burned in and near the town.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy heart is crushed by what has occurred there,\u201d said Johns, a lifelong Greenville resident.\r\n\r\nAbout a two-hour drive south, officials said some 100 homes and other buildings burned in the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near Colfax, a town of about 2,000. There was no containment and about 6,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said.\r\n\r\nThe three-week-old Dixie Fire was one of 100 active, large fires burning in 14 states, most in the West where historic drought has left lands parched and ripe for ignition.\r\n\r\nThe Dixie Fire had consumed about 565 square miles (1,464 square kilometers), an area larger than the size of Los Angeles. The cause was under investigation, but Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/business-fires-wildfires-fe22fda6161098cd8a2ff393e82b5d9b">when a tree fell<\/a>\u00a0on one of the utility's power lines.\r\n\r\nThe blaze exploded on Wednesday and Thursday through timber, grass and brush so dry that one fire official described it as \u201cbasically near combustion.\u201d Dozens of homes had already burned before the flames made new runs.\r\n\r\nNo deaths or injuries were reported but the fire continued to threaten more than 10,000 homes.\r\n\r\nOn Thursday, the weather and towering smoke clouds produced by the fire's intense, erratic winds kept firefighters struggling to put firefighters at shifting hot spots.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s wreaking havoc. The winds are kind of changing direction on us every few hours,\u201d said Capt. Sergio Arellano, a fire spokesman.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe're seeing truly frightening fire behavior,\u201d said Chris Carlton, supervisor for Plumas National Forest. \u201cWe really are in uncharted territory.\u201d\r\n\r\nHeat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.\r\n\r\nThe blaze hit Greenville from two angles and firefighters already were in the town trying to save it but first they had to risk their lives to save people who had refused to evacuate by loading people into cars to get them out, fire officials said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have firefighters that are getting guns pulled out on them, because people don\u2019t want to evacuate,\u201d said Jake Cagle, an incident management operations section chief.\r\n\r\nThe flames also reached the town of Chester, northwest of Greenville, but crews managed to protect homes and businesses there, with only minor damage to one or two structures, officials said.\r\n\r\nThe fire was not far from the town of Paradise, which was largely destroyed in a 2018 wildfire sparked by PG&E equipment that killed 85 people, making it the nation\u2019s deadliest in at least a century.