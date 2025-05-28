By Niamh Coomey, The Intelligencer

WHEELING — The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend presented by WVU Medicine concluded Sunday after two days packed with fitness activities and fun.

Sunday kicked off at noon with the annual Tough As Nails Urban Challenge presented by The Health Plan, a challenging race and obstacle course for the more hardcore fitness Friendly City visitors.

Participants completed the 5-mile, 20-obstacle challenge that includes everything from scaling walls to climbing stairs and lifting heavy objects.

Eric Anderson, the Tough As Nails race director and publisher of the Tyler Star News, Wetzel Chronicle and Green Tab, said as the race continues to grow, excitement builds, too.

“The crowd is just super pumped. They’re looking forward to the different obstacles. The runners are excited because they know there’s going to be some new twists and turns. It’s just a great community event with a lot of supporters and a lot of volunteers that make it happen. It’s great for the city of Wheeling and Ohio Valley,” Anderson said.

