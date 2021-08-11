<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_81220" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-81220" style="width: 786px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-81220" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck.jpg" alt="" width="786" height="524" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck.jpg 786w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/Touch-a-truck-750x500.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 786px) 100vw, 786px"><\/a><figcaption id="caption-attachment-81220" class="wp-caption-text">The NRV Home Builders Association will present Touch-a-Truck NRV Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Uptown Christiansburg.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The New River Valley Home Builders Association presents the sixth annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Uptown Christiansburg, 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For those with sensitive ears, the event will be horn and siren-free from 10 a.m. to noon<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Children will get to have a safe and hands-on learning experience by climbing into the driver\u2019s seat and exploring vehicles such as fire trucks, police vehicles, dump trucks, and construction vehicles.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The event will include business and non-profit booths with activities to keep the kids busy, local food trucks, and a raffle for a custom-built playhouse that will be built right on site.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">This family event is open to everyone.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Touch-a-Truck NRV is a family event open to all. Tickets are $2 each or $5 per family ticket (valid for up to four attendees.) Children 2 and under are free. Net proceeds from event ticket sales go towards local trades education programs and the NRV Home Builders Care Fund, which helps to fund scholarships for future construction and trade students, community charitable contributions, and future workforce development initiatives.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To learn about the event\u2019s COVID-19 policies, visit https:\/\/www.touchatrucknrv.com\/covid-19.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To pre-purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit https:\/\/www.touchatrucknrv.com\/.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Event sponsors and the particular exhibits they sponsor are Big rig sponsor: 84 Lumber, Snowplow sponsors: Gay and Neel, Inc., Meridian Waste, Shelter Alternatives, Inc., and Slate Creek Builders; Bucket truck sponsors: SAS Builders and Chandler Concrete; and supporting sponsors: Aspire Marketing Agency, Affordable Portables, Baseline Solar, Budget Blinds, Draper Aden Associates, ESPN Radio, NRV Macaroni Kid, Shentel, Signarama, the Town of Christiansburg, and Uptown Christiansburg.<\/span><\/p><\/div>