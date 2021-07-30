<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><b><a href="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-scaled.jpg"><img class="size-full wp-image-63757 aligncenter" src="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-scaled.jpg" alt="" width="1920" height="860" srcset="https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-scaled.jpg 1920w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-300x134.jpg 300w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-768x344.jpg 768w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-1024x459.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-1536x688.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-2048x917.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-600x269.jpg 600w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-750x336.jpg 750w, https:\/\/mountainmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/13\/2021\/07\/TOOT-Vendor-Applications-Now-Available-1140x511.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1920px) 100vw, 1920px"><\/a><\/b><span style="font-weight: 400">The 37th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thousands of residents and visitors from across the region gather on the streets of historic downtown Lewisburg to sample delicious food from local restaurants, civic clubs, and nonprofit organizations.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">TOOT is not only Carnegie Hall\u2019s largest annual fundraiser, but also a profit-sharing opportunity for vendors. \u201cWe hope that other non-profits will reap the benefits of this mutual fundraiser and join us in this year\u2019s festivities,\u201d states Development Director Molly Arbogast. \u201cTOOT is a great opportunity to showcase regional organizations, church and school groups, and businesses,\u201d she adds.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To participate, a $50 booth reservation fee ($25 for nonprofits) is required to reserve booth space. This fee helps cover the costs of marketing and operating the event. It also ensures that prime booth locations will be filled the day of the event in accordance with the map that is distributed. The goal of TOOT is to raise funds to allow Carnegie Hall to continue to provide arts and education programming to the people of the Greenbrier Valley.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Food vendors should be prepared to serve bite-size foods to some of the 7,000 visitors to TOOT. Vendors are expected to abide by all regulations as set forth by the Greenbrier County Health Department. A Food Vendor Application, TOOT Rules and Information, Greenbrier County Department of Health Requirements with a link to their website, and Application for A Permit To Operate A Temporary Food Establishment are located at www.carnegiehallwv.org\/taste-of-our-towns.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To register please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org\/taste-of-our-towns and complete the online Food Vendor Application form and submit it by Friday, Sept. 10. Booth location preferences are fulfilled on a first come, first served basis. Carnegie Hall reserves the right to decline an application or to require alternate food selections.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Carnegie Hall and the community look forward to having a safe and successful Taste of Our Towns. Call Molly Arbogast at 304-645-7917 or email development@carnegiehallwv.org with questions.<\/span><\/p><\/div>