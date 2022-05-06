CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is hosting the events.

They are in Petersburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the RCS Transport Lot, Inwood from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 at the Southern Berkeley Recycling Center, Greenbrier County from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 at the county landfill, Keyser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Tomar Inc. Trucking Lot and Kimball from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25 at the old Walmart. Events were held previously in Nicholas and Barbour counties.

Each person may dispose of up to 10 tires, which must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires are accepted.

Several counties have ongoing tire collection events. A list of tire collection events is available on the department’s website.