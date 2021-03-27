<br><a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/news\/pa-local-stories\/timbering-monongahela-national-forest\/attachment\/20210311_101414-2\/"><img width="600" height="800" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210311_101414-1.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210311_101414-1.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210311_101414-1-225x300.jpg 225w" \/><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/news\/pa-local-stories\/timbering-monongahela-national-forest\/attachment\/20210311_101603-2\/"><img width="600" height="800" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210311_101603-1.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210311_101603-1.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210311_101603-1-225x300.jpg 225w" \/><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/news\/pa-local-stories\/timbering-monongahela-national-forest\/attachment\/20210225_080740-2\/"><img width="800" height="1067" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210225_080740-1.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210225_080740-1.jpg 800w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210225_080740-1-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210225_080740-1-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210225_080740-1-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/20210225_080740-1-750x1000.jpg 750w" \/><\/a>\n\n<p>The twin engine, former military helicopter is owned by Timberline Helicopter Logging from Sand Bridge, Idaho and has two pilots on board.\u00a0 There are two men in the ground maintenance crew set up along Rt 219 south of Mt. Grove.\u00a0 The chopper carries logs from timbered areas to\u00a0 the staging areas where logs are\u00a0 loaded onto tractor trailers seven days a week . Thomas Hardwoods of Oakland and Iron Horse Logging handles and loads the logs, most of which are being shipped overseas.\u00a0 The crews finished up along Kight Road and are now in the Hog Back area.\u00a0 Pictured are Ian “Smokey” Smith of Iron Hirse, Earl Simpson, driver for Thomas Hardwoods, and Bobby Thomas and Jeff Thomas of Thomas Hardwoods. Not pictured is Dan Brenneman.<\/p>\r\n