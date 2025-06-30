By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN — It’s a scorching Tuesday afternoon in late June and the Mountainlair is vibrating with the kind of anxious energy reserved for those on the verge of what’s next.

Wide-eyed moms and dads struggle to keep pace as incoming WVU students bounce from table to table, sorting out the details that will soon become their daily lives – housing, meals, classes, extracurriculars.

A few hundred feet away in Stewart Hall, a different kind of orientation is taking place.

Far less frenetic. Far more reflective.

“We’re moving out of the presidential residence today,” West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says, sounding slightly worse for the wear. “Let me tell you, I’ve collected too much stuff. That’s what I’ve done, as a matter of fact.”

Now 81, Gee is as he’s always been — a caricaturist’s Mona Lisa — all ears and glasses and bowtie and smile.

Read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2025/06/28/tie-a-bow-on-it-gee-closing-out-more-than-45-years-in-higher-education/