BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 74, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38
Battlefield 59, Independence 56
Benedictine 64, Va. Episcopal 47
Bland County 59, Eastern Montgomery 30
Central – Wise 63, Thomas Walker 32
Chilhowie 74, Tazewell 71
Culpeper 54, Fauquier 53
Denbigh Baptist 45, Isle of Wight Academy 38
Fairfax Christian 60, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 59
Fredericksburg Christian 45, Christ Chapel Academy 30
Indian River 82, Arcadia 75, OT
James Wood 51, Sherando 48
Kenston Forest 51, Grace Christian 49
Landstown 60, Tallwood 47
Lebanon 80, Castlewood 25
Lord Botetourt 77, James River-Buchanan 55
Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Goochland 33
Massaponax 63, Osbourn Park 51
Nansemond River 65, Nandua 60
Park View-Sterling 70, Warren County 42
Paul VI Catholic High School 85, St. Andrew’s, Md. 46
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Blue Ridge Christian 36
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 40
StoneBridge School 58, Suffolk Christian Academy 47
Turner Ashby 39, Luray 36
William Monroe 61, Madison County 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
