<div><figure id="attachment_77786" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77786" style="width: 1400px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77786" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany.jpg" alt="" width="1400" height="933" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany.jpg 1400w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-1-head-coach-rick-cormany-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1400px) 100vw, 1400px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77786" class="wp-caption-text">Radford High\u2019s Rick Cormany has been named the Three Rivers District Coach of the Year.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Marty Gordon<\/p>\n<p><a href="mailto:NRVsports@ourvalley.org">NRVsports@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>The Cormany household boasts a little more hardware this morning as Radford High men\u2019s basketball head coach Rick Cormany has been honored by the Three Rivers District as the Coach of the Year and Cam Cormany has been honored by the district as its men\u2019s basketball Player of the Year.<\/p>\n<p>Radford High went 18-2 and 9-0 in district play this season, winning another Three Rivers District regular season title.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_77787" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77787" style="width: 933px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77787" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-2-cam-cormany.jpg" alt="" width="933" height="1400" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-2-cam-cormany.jpg 933w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-2-cam-cormany-200x300.jpg 200w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-2-cam-cormany-682x1024.jpg 682w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-2-cam-cormany-768x1152.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-2-cam-cormany-600x900.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/photo-no.-2-cam-cormany-750x1125.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 933px) 100vw, 933px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77787" class="wp-caption-text">Radford\u2019s Cam Cormany was honored by the Three Rivers District as the Player of the Year.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Cam, who has committed to play college basketball at the Naval Academy, averaged 17.2 points per game and hit a staggering 53 percent from behind the three-point line for the season.<\/p>\n<p>He was joined on the all-district first team by senior teammate Alex Kanipe, who averaged 10.2 points and four rebounds per game. Teammate P.J. Prioleau was named to the district\u2019s second team.<\/p>\n<p>On the girls\u2019 side of the all-TRD court, Radford\u2019s Laney Cline was named to the all-district first team while Jada Dean andMcKenzie Page were second-team honorees.<\/p><\/div>