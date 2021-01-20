<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E53" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E54"><img class="alignright wp-image-42971 size-medium" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/covid_vaccine_1611050990-300x212.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="212" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/covid_vaccine_1611050990-300x212.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/covid_vaccine_1611050990-1024x724.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/covid_vaccine_1611050990-768x543.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/covid_vaccine_1611050990.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">By Taylor Boyd<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E55" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E56">Gov. Ralph Northam<\/span><span id="E57"> said Virginia will follow <\/span><span id="E58">guidance<\/span><span id="E59"> from<\/span><span id="E60"> <\/span><span id="E61">United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to <\/span><span id="E62">immediately expand <\/span><span id="E63">COVID-19 <\/span><span id="E64">vaccinations<\/span><span id="E65">. Those<\/span><span id="E66"> 65 and older and those under 64 who have comorbid conditions <\/span><span id="E67">are moved to <\/span><span id="E68">the Tier 1B group.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E69" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E70">\u201cThis means that about half of Virginians are now eligible to receive the vaccine. That\u2019s a major logistical effort, and it is not going to happen overnight. Everyone will need to be patient. It will happen as fast as it can be done,\u201d he said, adding that <\/span><span id="E71">all localities<\/span><span id="E72"> in Virginia should be at Tier 1B by the end of the month<\/span><span id="E73">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E74" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E75">To help states rapidly expand channels for vaccin<\/span><span id="E76">es<\/span><span id="E77">, Northam <\/span><span id="E78">noted<\/span><span id="E79"> <\/span><span id="E80">the <\/span><span id="E81">HHS <\/span><span id="E82">\u201c<\/span><span id="E83">said <\/span><span id="E84">$3 billion in additional funding is on the way to help states make all of this happen<\/span><span id="E85">.\u201d <\/span><span id="E86">E<\/span><span id="E87">ven without the addition funding<\/span><span id="E88">, he said<\/span><span id="E89"> the Commonwealth is moving faster every day. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E90" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E91">\u201cOn Monday, we vaccinated more than 15,000 peopl<\/span><span id="E92">e, Tuesday it was more than 17,000. Last Thursday and Friday we topped more than 17,000 doses each day,\u201d he said.<\/span><span id="E93"> <\/span><span id="E94">\u201cOnly a handful of states have given more doses than Virginia, and they\u2019re bigger than we are. States like California, Texas, and Florida. In fact, as of right now, Virginia has distributed 100 percent of the doses we\u2019ve received to 160 vaccination sites across our Commonwealth<\/span><span id="E95">.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E96" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E97">Northam said he recently spoke with all local health directors and the leaders of Virginia\u2019s hospitals. \u201cMy message to them was simple. Thank you and Virginia needs everyone to move faster.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E98" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E99">Dr. Danny A<\/span><span id="E100">vula, Virginia\u2019s COVID-19 Vaccine <\/span><span id="E101">c<\/span><span id="E102">oordinator<\/span><span id="E103">,<\/span><span id="E104"> said<\/span><span id="E105"> the state recognizes it needs to do more to fit the goal of 50,000 doses a day. Hitting that goal is \u201c<\/span><span id="E106">what we need to do if we\u2019re going to get herd immunity in the Commonwealth<\/span><span id="E107">. We do really need to get to an infrastructure that can handle 50,000 doses a day,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E108" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E109">Avula said part of <\/span><span id="E110">t<\/span><span id="E111">hat <\/span><span id="E112">may be incorporating <\/span><span id="E113">fixed-site<\/span><span id="E114"> <\/span><span id="E115">mass vaccination centers across the <\/span><span id="E116">state<\/span><span id="E117">. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E118" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E119">\u201cPlaces that will be 6-to-7-day-a-week operations that will initially be planned and partnered with <\/span><span id="E120">h<\/span><span id="E121">ealth <\/span><span id="E122">d<\/span><span id="E123">epartments, medical reserve core, with health systems,\u201d he said<\/span><span id="E124">,<\/span><span id="E125"> adding<\/span><span id="E126"> that<\/span><span id="E127"> the goal is to eventually staff<\/span><span id="E128"> those centers with <\/span><span id="E129">the National Guard and contracted vaccinators that will be able to provide this service in large-scale.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E130" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E131">\u201cWe are quickly getting to scale, but we need to get to the staffing model that allows that consistent delivery of vaccines day-in and day-out and gets us to our 50,000 doses a day,\u201d Avula said. He added that <\/span><span id="E132">a<\/span><span id="E133">s <\/span><span id="E134">early as later<\/span><span id="E135"> <\/span><span id="E136">this<\/span><span id="E137"> week<\/span><span id="E138">,<\/span><span id="E139"> <\/span><span id="E140">there would be <\/span><span id="E141">some movement in the mass vaccination arena and more vaccines available through various channels.<\/span><span id="E142"> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E143" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E144">Avula said the administration is currently in the planning stages of determining where the fixed-site mass vaccination centers will be.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E145" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E146">\u201cT<\/span><span id="E147">he vaccines are really our way out of th<\/span><span id="E148">is<\/span><span id="E149"> pandemic<\/span><span id="E150">\u2013 the vaccines and continuing to<\/span><span id="E151"> follow<\/span><span id="E152"> the <\/span><span id="E153">guidelines <\/span><span id="E154">on <\/span><span id="E155">masks, <\/span><span id="E156">distancing, and <\/span><span id="E157">handwashing<\/span><span id="E158">,\u201d Northam <\/span><span id="E159">said<\/span><span id="E160">,<\/span><span id="E161"> and encouraged<\/span><span id="E162"> every Virginian to get vaccinated when their turn comes.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E163" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E164">\u201c<\/span><span id="E165">Vaccines are how we get back to a ne<\/span><span id="E166">w<\/span><span id="E167"> normal. This is how we reopen our <\/span><span id="E168">schools and rebuild our economy. <\/span><span id="E169">It is <\/span><span id="E170">t<\/span><span id="E171">he light at the end of <\/span><span id="E172">a long and dark<\/span><span id="E173"> tunnel.<\/span><span id="E174"> <\/span><span id="E175">While it <\/span><span id="E176">is a massive undertaking and <\/span><span id="E177">will take some months to get to every<\/span><span id="E178">one<\/span><span id="E179">, <\/span><span id="E180">I promise your turn is coming- and soon,\u201d he said.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E181" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E182">The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has <\/span><span id="E183">also <\/span><span id="E184">partnered with <\/span><span id="E185">Walgreens to provide Abbott BinaxNow rapid antigen testing. The VDH said it "encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers, and healthcare providers."

Walgreens pharmacy teams will oversee the patient's self-administration of a COVID-19 test, and results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.

Local Walgreens included in this partnership include those at 140 South Main Street in Stuart, and 3590 Virginia Ave in Collinsville

As of Tuesday, Jan. 19 from the Virginia Department of Health suggested there are 3,391 cases, with 243 hospitalizations, and 64 deaths in Henry County. In Patrick County, 939 cases with 75 hospitalized, and 28 dead from the COVID-19 virus were reported. In the City of Martinsville, 1,263 cases were reported with 109 hospitalized, and 29 dead.<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<p class="yiv8179984751ydp972605c3MsoNoSpacing">The data also suggests there are 451,076 cases in the state, with 20,066 hospitalized, and 5,798 dead from the COVID-19 virus. Information from the CDC suggested there are 23,653,919 cases in the United States and 394,495 dead from coronavirus.

Data also suggests that as of Jan. 19, 36,826 Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

For more tips on how to stay safe, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.