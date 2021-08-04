As the world staggers through another summer of extreme weather, experts are noticing something different: 2021\u2032s onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming\u2019s wrath in the past.\r\n\r\nWealthy countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany and Belgium are joining poorer and more vulnerable nations on a growing list of extreme weather events that scientists say have some connection to human-caused climate change.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt is not only a poor country problem, it's now very obviously a rich country problem,\u201d said Debby Guha-Sapir, founder of the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.emdat.be\/">international disaster database<\/a>\u00a0at the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters at Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium. \u201cThey (the rich) are getting whacked.\u201d\r\n\r\nKiller floods hit\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/china-floods-d315e416eadd0c7e16a57e8b1c0ca7ae">China<\/a>, but hundreds of people also drowned in parts of\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/europe-canada-business-science-government-and-politics-379c90bc5b49ab7ac916b15e9e9c5831">Germany<\/a>\u00a0and Belgium not used to being inundated. Canada and the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/canada-heat-waves-environment-and-nature-cc9d346d495caf2e245fc9ae923adae1">Pacific Northwest<\/a>\u00a0of the U.S. had what climate scientist Zeke Hausfather called \u201cscary\u201d heat that soared well past triple digits in Fahrenheit and into the high 40s in Celsius, shattering records and accompanied by\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/wildfires">unusual wildfires<\/a>. Now southern Europe is seeing\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/europe-middle-east-environment-and-nature-4063e18f2dabe137b09a5727e28005aa">unprecedented heat<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/europe-middle-east-fires-turkey-wildfires-78612666dbdef515a22a68b1df2dccb5">fire<\/a>.\r\n\r\nAnd\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/media\/tbw\/1921\/Climatology.pdf">peak Atlantic hurricane<\/a>\u00a0and U.S. wildfire seasons are only just starting.\r\n\r\nWhen what would become Hurricane Elsa formed on July 1, it\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/philklotzbach\/status\/1410537938832691207">broke last year's record\u00a0<\/a>for the earliest fifth named Atlantic storm. Colorado State University has already\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/tropical.colostate.edu\/Forecast\/2021-07.pdf">increased its forecast\u00a0<\/a>for the number of named Atlantic storms \u2014 and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will update its season outlook on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nFor fire season, the U.S. West\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/climate-change-fires-science-environment-and-nature-853084b75d71de951248287d721d320e">is the driest it has been<\/a>\u00a0since 1580, based on soil moisture readings and tree ring records, setting the stage for worsening fires if something ignites them, said UCLA climate and fire scientist Park Williams.\r\n\r\nWhat happens with U.S. hurricane and fire seasons drives the end-of-year statistics for total damage costs of weather disasters, said Ernst Rauch, chief climate and geo scientist for insurance giant Munich Re. But so far this year, he said, wealthier regions have seen the biggest economic losses.\r\n\r\nBut when poorer countries are hit, they are less prepared and their people can't use air conditioning or leave so there's more harm, said Hausfather, climate director of the Breakthrough Institute. While hundreds of people died in the Pacific Northwest heat wave, he said the number would have been much higher in poor areas.\r\n\r\nMadagascar, an island nation off East Africa, is in the middle of back-to-back droughts that the United Nations warns are\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/united-nations-africa-madagascar-droughts-health-5752a6af2d31e7c9b9d16bd1c51d5591">pushing 400,000 people toward starvation.<\/a>\r\n\r\nThough it is too early to say the summer of 2021 will again break records for climate disasters, \u201cWe're certainly starting to see climate change push extreme events into new territories where they haven't been seen before," Hausfather said.\r\n\r\nThe number of\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.emdat.be\/classification">weather, water and climate<\/a>\u00a0disasters so far this year is only slightly higher than the average of recent years, said disaster researcher Guha-Sapir. Her group's database, which she said still is missing quite a few events, shows 208 such disasters worldwide through July \u2014 about 11% more than the last decade's average, but a bit less than last year.\r\n\r\nLast year, the record-shattering heat that came out of nowhere was in Siberia, where few people live, but this year it struck Portland, Oregon, and British Columbia, which gets more Western media attention, Hausfather said.\r\n\r\nWhat's happening is "partly an increase in the statistics of these extreme events, but also just that the steady drumbeat, the pile on year-on-year ... takes its cumulative toll on all of us who are reading these headlines,\u201d said Georgia Tech climate scientist Kim Cobb.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis pattern of recent Northern Hemisphere summers has been really quite stark," said University of Exeter climate scientist Peter Stott.\r\n\r\nWhile the overall temperature rise is \u201cplaying out exactly as we said 20 years ago, ... what we are seeing in terms of the heat waves and the floods is more extreme than we predicted back then,\u201d Stott said.\r\n\r\nClimate scientists say there is little doubt climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events.\r\n\r\nAside from dramatic floods and fires, heat waves are a major risk to prepare for in the future, Guha-Sapir said.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s going to be a very big deal in the Western countries because the most susceptible to sudden peaks of heat are older people. And the demographic profile of the people in Europe is very old," she said. "Heat waves are going to be a real issue in the next few years."