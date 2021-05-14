SOFTBALL TEAM DOWNS LB ON WALK-OFF HIT
By sports editor Brian Hoffman In a battle of two of the best softball teams in the valley William Byrd...
By sports editor Brian Hoffman In a battle of two of the best softball teams in the valley William Byrd...
By Sports editor Brian Hoffman The high school baseball season finally opened for William Byrd last Friday and the Terriers...
By Debbie Adams A new Tractor Supply store is coming soon to Vinton. It will be located at Lake Drive...
By Debbie Adams The Roanoke County School Board received an update on the progress of upcoming renovations and construction at...
A message from the Town of Vinton Planning and Zoning Department With summertime weather comes the mowing season. It is...
By Debbie Adams Forensics and Debate students at William Byrd High School celebrated a successful season of performances and competition...