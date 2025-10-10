West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fall is far from over as oak trees across the Mountain State are just starting to show signs of color. With many areas of West Virginia in the early stages of the foliage cycle, there’s still time for travelers to plan a perfect autumn getaway. Home to forests abundant in oaks and hickory, the color change over the next few weeks is expected to set the state ablaze with stunning hues of auburn and scarlet.

“There is still plenty of time left to plan a fall trip to Almost Heaven for gorgeous fall color,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Many of our forests are just beginning to transform, meaning some of the most vibrant foliage is just getting started. Set out on this pre-routed adventure during the month of October to experience some of West Virginia’s most breathtaking views, delicious food, and thrilling adventure.”

“While we might be seeing a slower start to the foliage season across some regions of West Virginia, the forests are still gradually transitioning,” said West Virginia Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “The cool snap and rain expected this week will help bring to life more of our beloved hues in the weeks ahead.”

Leaf-Peeping Itinerary

Start your day with a warm drink and tasty breakfast at Lost River Trading Post

Browse pumpkins, local goodies and fresh produce at Wardensville Garden Market

Savor delicious fall flavor at Mack’s Bingo Kitchen, located just down the street

Immerse yourself in a dazzling forest at Lost River State Park. Hike to Cranny Crow Overlook for unparalleled autumn views!

Stay overnight in one of the many unique lodging options nearby

Start your day with a seasonal drink and sweet treat from the Grove Cafe & Bakery in Petersburg

Reach new heights and scale West Virginia’s Via Ferrata with a guided NROCKS tour

Explore the Green Bank Discovery Center to learn more about the National Radio Quiet Zone

For photos of current and past seasons: click here. Credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism.