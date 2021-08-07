TOKYO (AP) \u2014 The cauldron will be snuffed Sunday on the exhausting, enlightening, sometimes enraging 2020 Tokyo Olympics \u2014 held, actually, in 2021. These are the Games that were to be tolerated, not celebrated.\r\n\r\nThey will be both.\r\n\r\nImperfect but not impossible, these Olympics \u2014 willed into existence despite a pandemic that sparked worldwide skepticism and hard-wired opposition from Japan's own citizens \u2014 just might go down as the Games that changed sports for good.\r\n\r\nThese became the Olympics where the athletes had their say. The Olympics\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-athletes-mental-health-7c7dad85a3ded5d3fce07055f5387d37">where mental health became as important as physical<\/a>. The Olympics where tales of perseverance \u2014 spoken, documented and discussed loudly and at length \u2014 often overshadowed actual performance.\r\n\r\nIt wasn't only those who stood on the medals stand at the hyper-scrutinized pressure cooker in Tokyo, where spit tests for COVID-19 and sleeping on cardboard-framed beds were part of the daily routine. It was all of them.\r\n\r\nTheir voices were heard, in big ways and small, through hundreds of reminders that their mental and physical health were not for sale, not even to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-games-total-cost-8ec49ea2ea9d7316f37ffd20770a2742">the $15.5 billion behemoth that underwrites<\/a>\u00a0many of their grandest dreams.\r\n\r\nThose voices were notably reflected in the words of Simone Biles, who, early on, reset the conversation when she pulled out of the gymnastics meet,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-gymnastics-simone-biles-8d61f4de9ec021860cda002f4eac5804">declaring her well-being was more important than medals.<\/a>\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was something that was so out of my control. At end of the day, my mental and physical health is better than any medal," said Biles, who\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-gymnastics-simone-biles-twisties-9a0a4d25bb485ab0a2b237c4847f09ce">benched herself while battling \u201cthe twisties.\u201d<\/a>\r\n\r\nAnd by Naomi Osaka, the tennis player who lit the cauldron on Day 1, but\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-tennis-naomi-osaka-19d509f8f451e5c580a713238561eff8">only after spending the summer insisting that the world listen to her<\/a>\u00a0\u2014 really listen \u2014 instead of only watching her on the court. The planet's highest-paid female athlete and the host country\u2019s poster girl, she faced expectations that were hard to handle.\r\n\r\n\u201cI definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this,\u201d said Osaka, choice of host country Japan to light the cauldron.\r\n\r\nHundreds of athletes\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-sports-boxing-united-states-olympic-team-dc15e32d9735921ab0c3f00c9636e2e0">found some way to use their voices in ways<\/a>\u00a0they hadn\u2019t considered until the Tokyo Games \u2014 and the seismic 18 months that led up to it \u2014 all but commanded it.\r\n\r\nThey learned to talk about what it felt like to make sacrifices and accommodations for four years, then five, to come to the Games without friends and family, to put themselves out there, and to know they will be judged not on who they are but on how fast they run, how well they shoot, or whether they stick the landing.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve been afraid that my worth is tied to whether or not I win or lose,\u201d\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/CSNsLoGFKt4\/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link">Allyson Felix<\/a>\u00a0wrote the morning before\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-track-and-field-allyson-felix-shaunae-miller-sports-e8dfe810d8e14e97c53f6dc049d09e34">her bronze-medal run in the 400 meters made her the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history.<\/a>\u00a0\u201cBut right now I\u2019ve decided to leave that fear behind. To understand that I am enough.\u201d\r\n\r\nThey came in all shapes and sizes. A\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-weightlifting-laurel-hubbard-95e0a92710ae4d2ccf5b7dd1be8dc5c9">transgender weightlifter<\/a>, a\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/CRy8cRCNKZA\/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link">nonbinary skateboarder<\/a>, and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/CRoPrQvs4Ev\/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link">Quinn<\/a>, the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-womens-soccer-soccer-sports-tokyo-529470da7b781eb3c7f95ca0c610f7a8">first openly transgender Olympian<\/a>\u00a0to win a gold medal.\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/sports-japan-skateboarding-8263196a3a074dc3ff83f6306213818a">Teenage skateboarders<\/a>, and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-lifestyle-sports-science-surfing-122d0d99a0b6b37abfc3ad6ab6091f60">surfers seeking gnarly\u00a0<\/a>waves \u2014 most of whom never dreamed of being on the Olympic stage, hugging and sharing\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-acts-of-kindness-sportsmanship-f7484946288e2a078b2a1f9eccbc1232">tips and reminding us all that this is supposed to be fun<\/a>.\r\n\r\nThey wove tales about sportsmanship: the high jumpers headed for a tension-filled tiebreaker for first, who stepped\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-track-and-field-sports-qatar-sports-middle-east-75b45cd467eb4d47ead0305417bcf0fa">back and told a track official they should both win a gold<\/a>.\r\n\r\nAnd about advocacy: soccer\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-soccer-womens-soccer-sports-international-soccer-bbbcb51d556702e3030bbd35c7bcf847">players looking at a midday gold-medal game in the searing heat<\/a>\u00a0of the Olympic Stadium and deciding they deserved better. The world's top tennis players demanding their matches be rescheduled, a request that went unheeded until Paula Badosa left the court in a wheelchair with heatstroke and Daniil Medvedev told the chair umpire, \u201cI can\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-tennis-heat-daniil-medvedev-paula-badosa-aaca17b9ddec02d946361ee019ba2069">finish the match but I can die. If I die, are you going\u00a0<\/a>to be responsible?\u201d\r\n\r\nAnd about mental health: During a teary post-race interview, sprinter\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-mental-health-noah-lyles-95f98ad695f65117beae9e482cd8f4dd">Noah Lyles conceded\u00a0<\/a>he came as much to run as to spread the gospel that became the slogan of these fraught Games held during fraught times:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-athletes-mental-health-7c7dad85a3ded5d3fce07055f5387d37">It\u2019s OK not to be OK.<\/a>\r\n\r\nAnd about gender equity and inclusion: The International Olympic Committee\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-sports-basketball-czech-republic-olympic-team-slovakia-olympic-team-8172b7008b465652f4fb7f1333fa5249">added five new sports and 18 new events for Tokyo to create an equal number of women and men for every\u00a0<\/a>sport, excluding baseball and softball. But when Britain's first female Black swimmer\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-swimming-soul-cap-ban-d6c88141801f7262f69eefbc05f0128a">was denied use of a cap that fit her voluminous afro,<\/a>\u00a0the conversation on a lack of diversity in the pool became louder.\r\n\r\n\u201cI just want people to know that no matter your race or background, if you don\u2019t know how to swim, get in and learn to swim,\u201d Alice Dearing, co-founder of the Black Swimming Association, said\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-swimming-simone-manuel-sports-race-and-ethnicity-b72fd2ab7c14447d728ceae697741579">after the women's open water marathon.<\/a>\u00a0\u201cDon\u2019t let anyone tell you it\u2019s not for you.\u201d\r\n\r\nIOC president Thomas Bach said two days before the close that the Tokyo Games \u201cfar exceeded my personal expectations," because when spectators were barred as a pandemic precaution he feared "these Olympic Games could become an Olympic Games without soul.\u201d\r\n\r\nInstead, Bach said, he found the intimacy in the empty venues made for an intense atmosphere. \u201cIn many cases you did not realize that there were no spectators," he said. \u201cMaybe in some cases you could even experience the feelings of the athletes closer and better than being surrounded by so many spectators.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt is Bach\u2019s job to call the Olympics a success. Maybe, though, that goal was met in Tokyo just by reaching the finish line. But of course there were highlights along the way.\r\n\r\n\u2014 Italy shockingly establishing itself as a sprint power with a surprise\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-track-and-field-marcell-jacobs-bolt-9864266a51ec6f326aff2d391062f3ba">win by Marcell Jacobs in the men's 100 meters<\/a>\u00a0followed by\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-shaunae-miller-track-and-field-allyson-felix-sifan-hassan-918b4eb8c646d11caa9e18de73b4253e">\u201cfour Ferraris\u201d teaming to win the 4X100 relay for another gold<\/a>\u00a0medal.\r\n\r\n\u2014 Lydia Jacoby, the first\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-swimming-sports-coronavirus-pandemic-alaska-7e8bb5731dcd915cf3de2fa4c57209e3">swimmer from Alaska in the Olympics<\/a>\u00a0won gold, and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-swimming-sports-4129b16a8c0269918e03e084a4d2c5e4">Caeleb Dressel collecting five golds in the pool.<\/a>\r\n\r\n\u2014 Sunisa Lee,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-gymnastics-sunisa-lee-rebeca-andrade-100777862bdfd57e8faaec4c2d336629">the first the Hmong American Olympian,<\/a>\u00a0winning gold in the women's all-around. And in\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/olympics-tiktok-instagram-twitter-facebook-d727909ceb3ecb60afdea26c35de858e">these games where social media use soared and TikTok became the platform of choice\u00a0<\/a>for the Olympians, Lee blaming her bronze on the uneven bars from the distractions created by her new Internet fame.\r\n\r\n\u2014 Streaming use surging among viewers, and NBC reporting that 3 billion minutes of content watched on its platforms were digital.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think the whole world will be quite happy that this event is going on in sports, in the times that we\u2019re living in right now," said Alexander Zverev after winning gold in men's singles tennis for Germany in front of countryman Bach.\r\n\r\nThough there were intermittent protests \u2014 a group of 10 or so outside the tennis final, loud enough that the players could hear and another small crowd outside Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony and before track and field events \u2014 the Japanese did have reason to celebrate. The host nation set a goal to win 30 medals in Tokyo and nearly doubled that number with 55 as of Saturday night.\r\n\r\nOutside the Olympic bubble, COVID-19 cases soared in Tokyo to daily record highs, although Bach exonerated the Olympics because 11,000 athletes were placed away from the population and regular testing for everyone else produced extremely low rates of positives.\r\n\r\nThe pandemic still rages, and the Beijing Winter Games are set to open a mere six months from now. And COVID-19 is just one of the issues facing the next scheduled Olympics \u2014 the IOC has rejected\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/united-nations-beijing-business-winter-olympics-boycotts-76d2964dfae4b34a8958318df082cfb4">several recent demands to move the Games from China<\/a>\u00a0over allegations of human rights violations.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur responsibility is to deliver the Games,\u201d said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. "It is the responsibility of others \u2014 the United Nations, who have been very supportive of the Olympic Games, and governments to deal with this \u2014 and not for us. The IOC has to remain neutral.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe IOC did get involved when Belarus attempted to return sprinter\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/2020-tokyo-olympics-belarus-sprinter-poland-eddf79df6d7c8e38578b76f27f73ee71">Krystsina Tsimanouskaya\u00a0<\/a>to her country after she criticized coaches on social media. It helped intervene as she instead went to Poland with a humanitarian visa. Then it booted two\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/b775eac3017bef98a8922d2cf1f5c667">Belarus coaches from the Olympics<\/a>, their credentials revoked for their role in the Tsimanouskaya saga.\r\n\r\nThe Games, of course, will go on. They always do. Japan will hand the Summer Olympics flag to France on Sunday for the 2024 Paris Games. Tokyo organizers will end with a \u201cWorlds We Share\u201d-themed ceremony designed to make athletes and viewers \u201cthink about what the future holds" and \u201cexpresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe athletes did that already in Tokyo, where the Olympics will be forever remembered as the Games that persevered.