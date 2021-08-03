<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><figure id="attachment_46700" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46700" style="width: 300px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-medium wp-image-46700" src="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-300x126.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="126" srcset="https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-300x126.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-1024x431.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-768x323.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-600x253.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2-750x316.jpg 750w, https:\/\/newcastlerecord.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/24\/2021\/08\/Old-Salem-Homecoming-pic-all-eating-2.jpg 1069w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46700" class="wp-caption-text">There\u2019s nothing like eating every else\u2019s homemade cooking and baking. When it is added to a wonderful group of people, it doubles the enjoyment. On Sunday, August 15, the Old Salem Church will have its annual potluck at 1 p.m. All are invited to bring a dish, a chair and have fun.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><strong>Pam Dudding<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><strong>Contributing Writer\u00a0<\/strong><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As life begins again for the United States of America, so does annual events in our county.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Old Salem Church has announced that it will be having its annual potluck picnic this year on Sunday, August 15, at 1 p.m.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Said Jean Bradley, \u201cThis year will we not have a service inside the church, but will have some things outside under the pavilion, so bring a comfortable chair.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She did note though that the church will be open for anyone wishing to go inside, adding that there is no running water or electricity, but a porta-john is on the church property for use.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Though there are no Sunday or Wednesday services, and the lot is empty most of the time. Two events, however, still happen like clockwork at the Old Salem Church on Route 42 in Craig County that create standing room-only events. This excludes last year due to the COVID-19 regulations.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bradley and many friends and relatives have worked diligently to keep this wonderful tradition alive.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The church was established in 1883, and the first Christmas Candlelight service was held in December 2001.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Since then, they have only missed Christmas due to bad weather one year and the pandemic of last year.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The little church has two functions annually: a Homecoming picnic in the summer and the Christmas Candlelight service in December.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe continue this because it seems so many would be disappointed if we didn\u2019t,\u201d Bradley noted.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">People attend every year from all corners of Craig County. Some even drive in from other states for the special occasion.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">This year\u2019s summer fun Homecoming picnic will be on Sunday, August 15. The entire community is invited, and it is a potluck. \u201cThere\u2019s always so much food to choose from,\u201d attendees always say when the event concludes. \u201cBut there is always plenty left over too.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">For more information, contact Enola C. Ross at (540)864-6175.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bring your lawn chair, your favorite dish and enjoy a relaxing and fun afternoon, as Bradley always says, \u201cEveryone is welcome.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>