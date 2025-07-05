By Destiney Dingess, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Gina Turner was homeless for about 10 years. Within a month of being in Huntington, she was housed.

When she first arrived in the city, Turner slept on a friend’s couch before exploring resources through Volunteers of America and Veterans Homeless Resource Center that eventually got her housed. Turner is now a Marshall University student studying social work.

“I’m luckier than most because I’m a veteran; there are more intense services for veterans,” Turner said in April. “I think everybody deserves the same treatment. We’re all humans.”

While Turner said she was fortunate there are more aggressive programs out there for veterans, she said she was truly lucky because Huntington has the services to help.

