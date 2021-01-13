Terry Lee Grimes, 70, of Elkins, passed from this life Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins.

Born Monday, December 11, 1950, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late David Hanson Grimes and Dolly Burgess Grimes.

On June 12, 1970, he married the former Linda Lee Taylor, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020.

Terry was a graduate of Green Bank High School. He was the owner and operator of Grimes Enterprises for many years and continued working there for his son, Randall. Terry enjoyed working in the logging industry, running heavy equipment and driving the trucks, however, his family was the most important part of his life. He loved them very much, and he will be missed by them and the many friends he made over his lifetime.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kay Grimes, and a sister, Mary Jackson.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish Terry’s memory are his two children, Randall Grimes, and companion, Carol Morgan, and Pamala Gragg, and husband, Joseph, all of Beverly; brother, David Lynn Grimes, and wife, Linda, of Dunmore; sister, Myrna Hooker, and husband, Wayne, of Hot Springs, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Brandon Grimes, Dalton Grimes, Madison Grimes, Kaden Nelson, Grayson Gragg, Addisyn Gragg, Kaylee Halterman and Ryan Halterman; two “special grandchildren,” Avery Fox and Jackson Fox; and several nieces and nephews.

Terry’s request for cremation was honored.

A celebration of his life will be held at Randolph Funeral Home Friday, January 15, 2021, from noon until 3 p.m. at which time Rev. David Rittenhouse will conduct a memorial service.

Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

