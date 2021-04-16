William Byrd Middle School announces A and A/B Honor Rolls for 3rd Nine weeks
William Byrd Middle School has announced students who have been named to the A and A/B Honor Rolls for the...
William Byrd Middle School has announced students who have been named to the A and A/B Honor Rolls for the...
By Sports editor Brian Hoffman The William Byrd golfers wrapped up a rare spring season with an eighth place finish...
By Debbie Adams The Vinton Dogwood Queen will be crowned at noon on April 24 by Vinton Mayor Brad Grose...
The Town of Vinton is pleased to announce the appointment of Cody Sexton as the new Assistant Town Manager. Vinton’s...
By Debbie Adams “Did you know that the poverty rate in Roanoke is 21.6 percent in comparison to 11.2 percent...
By Debbie Adams The Vinton Dogwood Festival celebrates its 66th anniversary this year. Many prominent business and community leaders have...