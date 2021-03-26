<div><p>By Sports editor Brian Hoffman<\/p>\n<p>The William Byrd cross country team has been busy with two meets in the span of six days. Byrd competed in two four-team 5,000-meter races, one in Botetourt County last week and the other in Vinton on Monday.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46678" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46678" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-46678 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Boys-team_0568-1024x688.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="688" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Boys-team_0568-1024x688.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Boys-team_0568-300x202.jpg 300w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Boys-team_0568-768x516.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Boys-team_0568-1536x1032.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Boys-team_0568-2048x1376.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Boys-team_0568-600x403.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46678" class="wp-caption-text">The William Byrd boys are off and running at Greenfield Park last week. (photos by Brian Hoffman)<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Last week the Terriers joined Hidden Valley, Northside and host Lord Botetourt for a St. Patrick\u2019s Day run at the Greenfield Recreation Park in Daleville. The Hidden Valley girls and LB boys were team winners.<\/p>\n<p>The girls\u2019 individual winner was Elle Anderson of Hidden Valley with a time of 20:25. Byrd had three girls in the top 11, led by Maci Glass with a seventh-place finish in 22:53. Claire Glover was 10<sup>th<\/sup> at 23:02 and Olivia Hurd was 11<sup>th<\/sup> in 23:20. Also scoring for Byrd were Emma Gordon in 19<sup>th<\/sup> place and Bethany Beecher in 30<sup>th<\/sup>.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46679" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46679" style="width: 962px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-46679 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Maci-Glass_0538-962x1024.jpg" alt="" width="962" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Maci-Glass_0538-962x1024.jpg 962w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Maci-Glass_0538-282x300.jpg 282w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Maci-Glass_0538-768x817.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Maci-Glass_0538-1444x1536.jpg 1444w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Maci-Glass_0538-1925x2048.jpg 1925w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/CC-Maci-Glass_0538-600x638.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 962px) 100vw, 962px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46679" class="wp-caption-text">Maci Glass is on her way to a seventh place finish.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Evan Gates of LB won the boys\u2019 race in 17:40 while Ryan Krawczyk was Byrd\u2019s first finisher in eighth with a time of 19:18. Next for Byrd were Dakota Bell and Kollin Slusher at 21 and 22, and also scoring were Reagan Lilley and Brayden McCulloch at 25 and 26. John Belcher was 30<sup>th<\/sup>.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cKollin Slusher and John Belcher have returned this year to the team after being out the previous season with injuries,\u201d said Byrd coach Eric Royal. \u201cThey have both enlisted into the Marines and are using cross country as additional conditioning besides PT several days a week with their recruiter.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>On Monday Byrd was the host team at the cross country course winding through the school campus and Stonebridge Park. Lord Botetourt, Northside and Franklin County joined the Terriers for this run and Botetourt swept the meet. The Byrd girls finished second.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe girls performed well,\u201d said Royal. \u201cWe are starting to get into cross country shape and looking forward to the next few weeks to prepare for the region meet at Bassett.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Addie Shorter of Franklin County was the girls\u2019 winner in this race with a time of 21:43. For Byrd, Glover was third in 23:59 while Glass was fifth in 24:24 and Hurd was sixth in 24:31. Also scoring were Gordon with a 14<sup>th<\/sup> place finish and Elizabeth Recktenwald in 25<sup>th<\/sup> among 49 competitors.<\/p>\n<p>For the boys Franklin\u2019s Nathan Atchue was the winner in 18:21. Krawczyk led Byrd again with a 10<sup>th<\/sup> place finish in 20:30 and also scoring were Bell in 24<sup>th<\/sup>, Lilley in 29<sup>th<\/sup>, Slusher in 31<sup>st<\/sup> and McCulloch in 36<sup>th<\/sup>.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cRyan is working really hard to get in the best shape for post-season,\u201d said Royal. \u201cDakota is turning into a solid runner for us.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Terriers are scheduled to return to action today with a meet at Staunton River that was postponed from March 15.<\/p><\/div>