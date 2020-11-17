By Bobby Bordelon

Contract negotiations between Kroger and Local 400 chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union might have come to an end without the need for a strike. Local 400 has announced that a potential resolution was found by both parties.

“This would not have happened without the unity, solidarity and strength of our members,” announced the union in a press release. “When Kroger threatened to put our health care at risk, we stood strong and proved we were willing to fight for what we deserve. While no contract is perfect, our credible strike threat got us a fair agreement and we are ready to recommend it for ratification.”

Calling the deal a “tentative agreement,” the press release stated the new deal included:

• Health care funding that experts say will fully fund our health care for the life of the contract

• Real raises for everyone

• Premiums for all department heads

• No increase to prescription drug costs maximums and a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs

• New hours eligibility measurement period doesn’t start until after ratification

• All raises retroactive to November 1, 2020

The contract will be next considered by union members throughout the region in a Tele-Town Hall event and another union vote to approve or throw out the new contract.

Before the vote is held, the tele-town hall will allow members to learn more about the new contract proposal.

“Due to the pandemic, we cannot hold our typical ratification meeting in a large, indoor arena,” notes the website. “To ensure everyone’s safety as we present this tentative agreement for a vote, we are conducting our meeting as a Tele-Town Hall. During the Tele-Town Hall, we will review the proposal in detail. You must register to attend the Tele-Town Hall.”

In order to vote, mask wearing is mandatory. Voting will be held at the following locations, open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Thursday, November 19, 2020

• Kroger #722, 80 Skyline Plaza Dr, Buckhannon, WV 26201

• Kroger #752, 2007 E 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

• Kroger #781, 6306 State Rd 107, Proctorville, OH 45669

• Kroger #817, 3265 Smoot Ave, Madison, WV 25130

Friday, November 20, 2020

• Kroger #772, 5717 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

• Kroger #773, 198 Emily Dr, Clarksburg, WV 26301

• Kroger #784, 302 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV 25560

• Kroger #790, 133 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center, Beckley, WV 25801

Links to register to the town hall or the final vote count on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., can be found online at www.ufcw400.org, by clicking “Read More” under “Solidarity Works!”