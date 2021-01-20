<div><div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n\n<a href="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/those-65-and-older-to-be-moved-to-tier-1b-of-vaccine-schedule\/tensions1\/"><img width="1024" height="824" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions1-1024x824.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions1-1024x824.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions1-300x242.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions1-768x618.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions1-600x483.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions1.jpg 1242w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/those-65-and-older-to-be-moved-to-tier-1b-of-vaccine-schedule\/tensions2\/"><img width="576" height="1024" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions2-576x1024.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions2-576x1024.jpg 576w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions2-169x300.jpg 169w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions2-768x1365.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions2-864x1536.jpg 864w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions2-600x1067.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions2.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 576px) 100vw, 576px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/those-65-and-older-to-be-moved-to-tier-1b-of-vaccine-schedule\/tensions3\/"><img width="576" height="1024" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions3-576x1024.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions3-576x1024.jpg 576w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions3-169x300.jpg 169w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions3-768x1365.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions3-864x1536.jpg 864w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions3-600x1067.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions3.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 576px) 100vw, 576px"><\/a>\n\n<p id="E52" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E53">By Debbie Hall<\/span><\/p>\n<p class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E53">A<\/span><span id="E54"> social media exchange <\/span><span id="E55">between two people <\/span><span id="E56">i<\/span><span id="E57">n <\/span><span id="E58">opposing<\/span><span id="E59"> <\/span><span id="E60">political camps has at least one shaking his head in dismay<\/span><span id="E61"> after a state legislator made a reference to his <\/span><span id="E62">parents<\/span><span id="E63">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E64" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E65">\u201c<\/span><span id="E66">H<\/span><span id="E67">e thought an \u2018I\u2019m having sex with your mom\u2019 joke was an appropriate response to my reminding him of his recent avoidance of a DUI,\u201d <\/span><span id="E68">Wren Williams, <\/span><span id="E69">a Stuart attorney with the Schneider & Williams P.C., law firm said<\/span><span id="E70">, referring to<\/span><span id="E71"> a recent social media exchange <\/span><span id="E72">with a state legislator.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E73" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E74">Williams, who also is chairman of the Patrick County Republican Committee, said he took issue with a January 9 tweet <\/span><span id="E75">on <\/span><span id="E76">Del. Chris Hurst<\/span><span id="E77">\u2019s<\/span><span id="E78">, D-Blacksburg,<\/span><span id="E79"> <\/span><span id="E80">official social media page.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E81" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E82">The tweet <\/span><span id="E83">\u201cWho wants to start a BBQ joint in the NRV where the owners don\u2019t participate in an attempted coup?\u201d<\/span><span id="E84"> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E85" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E86">The <\/span><span id="E87">post was made<\/span><span id="E88"> after <\/span><span id="E89">Maria March, a businesswoman who owns <\/span><span id="E90">Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack<\/span><span id="E91"> restaurants, both<\/span><span id="E92"> <\/span><span id="E93">in Hurst\u2019s district<\/span><span id="E94">, traveled <\/span><span id="E95">with her husband and father to Washington on January 6 to hear President Donald Trump\u2019s speech, Williams<\/span><span id="E96"> <\/span><span id="E97">said. The family left after the speech to visit other sites and were not part of the violence that ensued. March condemned the violence in online <\/span><span id="E98">pos<\/span><span id="E99">ts.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E100" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E101">To Hurst\u2019s comment, <\/span><span id="E102">Williams replied, \u201cyou driving?,\u201d referring to the January 2020 incident in which Hurst was stopped on suspicion of drunk driving and blew .085 during a portable breath test. Hurst was detained but not charged in connection with the incident, according to reports at the time. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E103" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E104">Hurst replied, \u201cyea back from your mother\u2019s house,\u201d according to screenshots in the series of tweets. Williams shared a screenshot of the exchange on his social media page, along with the comment \u201cA sitting member of the Virginia House of Delegates, ladies and gentlemen.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E105" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E106">The<\/span><span id="E107"> repl<\/span><span id="E108">y on Hurst\u2019s page was<\/span><span id="E109"> \u201csoon you can call me Dad.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E110" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E111">\u201cAfter I quote tweeted, he doubled down on the immaturity<\/span><span id="E112">,<\/span><span id="E113"> as if my mom\u2019s going to leave my dad for him,\u201d Williams said, adding that when he responded to the initial tweet, \u201cI expected him to ignore me like a sitting member of the House of Delegates should.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E114" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E115">Although Hurst apologized to March, the comment about her businesses was not deleted, Williams said,<\/span><span id="E116"> adding that made him<\/span><span id="E117"> question the sincerity of the apology.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E118" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E119">After Williams posted the exchange on his social media page, \u201csome people started reaching out to me about sharing,\u201d but he does not know whether details about the exchange have reached other legislators.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E120" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E121">Hurst could not be reached for comment by press time.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E122" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E123">The incident has been upsetting to Williams\u2019 father, and \u201chighly disappointing\u201d to his mother, who lived and worked in Hurst\u2019s district while attending Virginia Tech, Williams said. \u201cIt has hurt my mother\u2019s feelings and hurt her as an individual. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E124" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E125">\u201cI am ashamed of him. I have no respect for him,\u201d Williams said<\/span><span id="E126">, adding the comments were \u201cimmature and disgusting.<\/span><span id="E127"> He thought it was going to be a funny snapback, but a government official making sexist comments about a constituent\u2019s mother<\/span><span id="E128">\u201d<\/span><span id="E129"> is not <\/span><span id="E130">humorous<\/span><span id="E131">.<\/span><span id="E132"> <\/span><span id="E133"> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E134" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E135">Williams<\/span><span id="E136"> said he<\/span><span id="E137"> will use the comments<\/span><span id="E138">,<\/span><span id="E139"> and others like them<\/span><span id="E140">,<\/span><span id="E141"> <\/span><span id="E142">as a springboard to <\/span><span id="E143">continue <\/span><span id="E144">addressing voter issues in the 2020 election.<\/span><span id="E145"> <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E146" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E147">Trump and some Republicans have said voter fraud was apparent in the 2020 election, while other member<\/span><span id="E148">s<\/span><span id="E149"> of the GOP<\/span><span id="E150">,<\/span><span id="E151"> <\/span><span id="E152">along with <\/span><span id="E153">Democrats<\/span><span id="E154"> and state and federal judges,<\/span><span id="E155"> have steadfastly de<\/span><span id="E156">emed<\/span><span id="E157"> <\/span><span id="E158">the <\/span><span id="E159">allegations baseless. <\/span><\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/those-65-and-older-to-be-moved-to-tier-1b-of-vaccine-schedule\/tensions4-inside\/"><img width="698" height="1024" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions4-INSIDE-698x1024.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions4-INSIDE-698x1024.jpg 698w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions4-INSIDE-204x300.jpg 204w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions4-INSIDE-768x1127.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions4-INSIDE-1047x1536.jpg 1047w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions4-INSIDE-600x881.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions4-INSIDE.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 698px) 100vw, 698px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/those-65-and-older-to-be-moved-to-tier-1b-of-vaccine-schedule\/tensions5-inside\/"><img width="768" height="1024" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions5-INSIDE-768x1024.jpg" class="attachment-large size-large" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions5-INSIDE-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions5-INSIDE-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions5-INSIDE-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/Tensions5-INSIDE.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px"><\/a>\n\n<p id="E160" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E161">Williams, who was among the volunteers involved in the Wisconsin vote recount, alleged he saw <\/span><span id="E162">cases of <\/span><span id="E163">fraud<\/span><span id="E164"> firsthand. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E165" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E166">Williams <\/span><span id="E167">travel<\/span><span id="E168">ed to Madison, Wis., <\/span><span id="E169">on Nov. 19<\/span><span id="E170"> and <\/span><span id="E171">spent several weeks <\/span><span id="E172">handling \u201crun of the mill objections\u201d when concerns were raised by other volunteers.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E173" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E174">\u201cI was asked to stay on when they got ready to do litigating,\u201d Williams said, and added that responses in the case that is pending before the <\/span><span id="E176">U.S.<\/span><span id="E177"> Supreme Court are due by Feb. 3.<\/span><span id="E178"> Pennsylvania and Georgia also <\/span>have cases pending, he said.<\/p>\n<\/div>\n<\/div>\n<div id="contentsContainer">\n<div id="contents">\n<p id="E179" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E180">\u201cTrump isn\u2019t going to be president if we win our case, but the laws could be changed\u201d to address recent changes that allow ballot harvesting, same-day registration and eliminating the requirement for a photo identification would instill voter confidence in future elections<\/span><span id="E181">, Williams said<\/span><span id="E182">. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E183" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E184">The recount, he said<\/span><span id="E185">,<\/span><span id="E186"> \u201cwas surreal, but also a learning experience. I<\/span><span id="E187">t was a great experience.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E195" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing">\n<\/p><\/div>\n<\/div><\/div>