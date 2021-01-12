<div><div dir="ltr"><span style="color: #050505;font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif"><span id="yiv7661391320yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610490955325"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42839 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hrhhrht-300x199.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="199" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hrhhrht-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hrhhrht-1024x678.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hrhhrht-768x508.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hrhhrht-600x397.jpg 600w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/hrhhrht.jpg 1349w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Scheduled work on the telephone system in the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Building is expected to result in intermittent telephone outages on<\/span><\/span><span id="yiv7661391320yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610491037033"> Friday, January 15, according to a release. <\/span><span id="yiv7661391320yMail_cursorElementTracker_1610491338911">County staff thanked affected callers in advance for their patience and understanding during the process.<\/span><\/div><\/div>