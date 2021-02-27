<div><figure id="attachment_77369" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-77369" style="width: 1920px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-77369" src="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited.jpg" alt="" width="1920" height="1257" srcset="https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited.jpg 1920w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited-300x196.jpg 300w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited-1024x670.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited-768x503.jpg 768w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited-1536x1006.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited-600x393.jpg 600w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited-750x491.jpg 750w, https:\/\/newsmessenger.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/02\/VT-RU-baseball-photo-edited-1140x746.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 1920px) 100vw, 1920px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-77369" class="wp-caption-text">Photo courtesy of VT Athletics<br>TJ Rumfield, (No. 7 celebrating with teammates), hit two home runs in Virginia Tech\u2019s defeat of Radford University Tuesday.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>Virginia Tech baseball beat the Radford Highlanders Tuesday, 22-2, at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.<\/p>\n<p>The win was the Hokies\u2019 (3-0) fourth straight over Radford (2-2). Tech leads in the all-time series 49-15. The 22 runs were the most scored by the Hokies in series history.<\/p>\n<p>Ryan Okuda (1-0) got the call for Tech, his first start since March 10, 2020. His last appearance was against William and Mary when he struck out eight and allowed only two runs in five innings.<\/p>\n<p>The Hokies scored 22 runs on 17 hits, including a home run from Cade Hunter and two home runs from TJ Rumfield.<\/p>\n<p>Radford jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Hokies answered in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. Four hits in the bottom of the third, including Rumfield\u2019s bomb to right field, improved Tech\u2019s lead to 4-1. The Hokies would add 17 more runs in the late innings to secure the 22-2 outcome.<\/p>\n<p>Okuda pitched three strong innings, striking out three and not allowing an earned run.<\/p>\n<p>Tech\u2019s relief pitchers threw six innings against the Highlanders notching eight strikeouts and allowing only one earned run.<\/p>\n<p>NOTES<\/p>\n<p>Rumfield\u2019s home runs were his first in a Hokie uniform and the first of his career. His five RBIs were a career high and matched Carson Taylor\u2019s game-high last season versus William and Mary.<\/p>\n<p>The previous mark for most runs scored in the series was set on March 26, 1997, when the Hokies beat Radford, 21-4.<\/p>\n<p>In the last five years, Dalton Harum in 2017 is the only player other than Rumfield to hit more than one home run in a game.<\/p>\n<p>\u2013VT Athletics<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>