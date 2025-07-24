By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Teachers using their personal time to tutor students outside the classroom could soon get a federal tax break under a new bill introduced by Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.
The Teachers Utilizing Tutoring Opportunities for Relief (TUTOR) Act would create a temporary federal tax credit of up to $1,000 for certified teachers who provide at least 150 hours of qualified tutoring per year outside regular school hours. The credit would apply to tutoring in math, reading, writing, or science and would be available from 2026 through 2032.
The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va.
Kiggans said the proposal was inspired by her sister, a longtime public school teacher and single mom, who tutors during her personal time to supplement her income.
“We all want a great education for our children, yet we undervalue the amount of work it requires from our teachers to provide quality classroom learning,” said Kiggans in a statement. “Teaching is a labor of love. We need to ensure we are compensating our teachers appropriately but also giving them opportunities to supplement their income and keep those hard-earned dollars.”
Under the bill, teachers would be eligible for a $500 credit after 150 hours of tutoring, with an additional $500 credit available for every 50 extra hours, up to $1,000 per year. Tutoring must take place outside a teacher’s contracted classroom hours and be documented for tax purposes.
The push for expanded tutoring support comes as Virginia was ranked fourth in the nation for overall public school quality in a new report evaluating state systems on test scores, safety and teacher qualifications. Virginia placed sixth in quality and 15th in safety, trailing Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey in the top overall rankings.
A fact sheet provided by Kiggans’ office says nearly 20% of U.S. teachers take on second jobs. In Virginia, the average starting salary for teachers is about $49,000, slightly above the national average of $46,000, according to the same summary.
It also notes that tutoring is more effective when conducted by trained educators and that students in the 50th percentile often improve to the 66th percentile after receiving targeted instruction.
If passed, the credit would be available beginning with the 2026 tax year.
The U.S. Treasury Secretary would be required to report annually on the number of teachers claiming the credit, hours of tutoring performed and geographic breakdowns.
