By Bruce Justice, Mingo Messenger

A Mingo County teacher said she is worried about the possible dismantling of the U.S. Dept. of Education, as well as the funding it provides to states and school districts, that’s currently being proposed by the Trump administration.

While addressing the Mingo County Board of Education during that body’s March 18 regular meeting, Burch PK-8 teacher Hillary Hall said she was specifically concerned over the possible loss of federal funding.

“In the state of West Virginia we stand to lose grants to NEA (National Education Association); $97.4 million in IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) funding affecting students with special needs; another $15.9 million in Title 1 funding, which is for children living below the poverty line; $9.8 million in funding for CTE (Career and Technical Education); with the county itself possibly losing $1,855,921 in Title 1 funding if these federal programs are cut,” she said.

She continued. “I’ve never spoken to the board before, and I’m not sure if it’s okay for my question to be asked, but I guess what I’m asking you is how do we plan going forward if it happens and we have to make up this money … will we adjust with levy taxes?”

Read more: https://www.mingomessenger.com/news/article_41081e98-e8f1-4822-bc3a-6af8b232b012.html