<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-50014 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/tax_1614081398-300x215.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="215" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/tax_1614081398-300x215.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/tax_1614081398-1024x733.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/tax_1614081398-768x550.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/02\/tax_1614081398.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">Effective immediately, taxpayers can begin\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDAsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMTAyMTYuMzUzNTYxMTEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy50YXgudmlyZ2luaWEuZ292L2luZGl2aWR1YWwtaW5jb21lLXRheC1maWxpbmc_dXRtX2NvbnRlbnQ9JnV0bV9tZWRpdW09ZW1haWwmdXRtX25hbWU9JnV0bV9zb3VyY2U9Z292ZGVsaXZlcnkmdXRtX3Rlcm09In0.YD7PdLcRpsRAta2waf0sfF6CFmr27PuzC6BhbeyXIsw\/s\/831602897\/br\/97672715688-l">filing their individual income tax returns<\/a>, according to Virginia Tax.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cLast year, of the more than 4.4 million returns submitted and processed in Virginia, 85% were filed electronically,\u201d said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. \u201cThis year, we strongly encourage you to file electronically as well and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit. That\u2019s especially important now because, due to COVID-19 workplace protocols, it could take longer than what\u2019s typical to process a paper return.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Generally, it takes up to four weeks to process an electronically filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.<\/p>\n<p>Although Virginia Tax has started processing returns, the Virginia General Assembly is continuing to make decisions about the state\u2019s conformity to the federal tax code. That means some taxpayers, depending on their situation, may need to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDEsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMTAyMTYuMzUzNTYxMTEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy50YXgudmlyZ2luaWEuZ292L2FtZW5kaW5nLXlvdXItcmV0dXJuP3V0bV9jb250ZW50PSZ1dG1fbWVkaXVtPWVtYWlsJnV0bV9uYW1lPSZ1dG1fc291cmNlPWdvdmRlbGl2ZXJ5JnV0bV90ZXJtPSJ9.A132fJ4WIbuKp25HFJ0gsL7mxpxeZwhHH9t9eFLggf0\/s\/831602897\/br\/97672715688-l">file an amended return<\/a>\u00a0once those questions are resolved.<\/p>\n<p>Here are some steps you can take to help\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDIsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMTAyMTYuMzUzNTYxMTEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy50YXgudmlyZ2luaWEuZ292L3doYXQtY2FuLXlvdS1kby1oZWxwLXVzLXByb2Nlc3MteW91ci1yZXR1cm4tbW9yZS1zbW9vdGhseT91dG1fY29udGVudD0mdXRtX21lZGl1bT1lbWFpbCZ1dG1fbmFtZT0mdXRtX3NvdXJjZT1nb3ZkZWxpdmVyeSZ1dG1fdGVybT0ifQ.5vRIa4Lbxw3Yim_81E7jeNQLqIaQpBL3u5bcvPJd0Zo\/s\/831602897\/br\/97672715688-l">make sure your return and refund aren\u2019t delayed<\/a>:<\/p>\n<p>Gather all W-2s, 1099s and other withholding information before filing your return;<\/p>\n<p>New this year:\u00a0Because Virginia\u2019s tax laws changed, you may receive a\u00a01099-K form\u00a0if a third-party settlement organization paid you $600 or more in a taxable year. Money received as a contractor\/gig worker must be reported as income;<\/p>\n<p>Include your Virginia driver\u2019s license or Virginia identification card number on your return. Returns that don\u2019t have that information won\u2019t be rejected, but providing it helps get the return processed more quickly;<\/p>\n<p>Be sure the spelling of your name(s), Social Security number(s) and all calculations are correct; and<\/p>\n<p>If you moved since you filed your last return, use your current address.<\/p>\n<p>For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDMsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMTAyMTYuMzUzNTYxMTEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbmRpdmlkdWFsLnRheC52aXJnaW5pYS5nb3YvSU9QLz91dG1fY29udGVudD0mdXRtX21lZGl1bT1lbWFpbCZ1dG1fbmFtZT0mdXRtX3NvdXJjZT1nb3ZkZWxpdmVyeSZ1dG1fdGVybT0jL2xvZ2luIn0.Uk3wVhqzBWNjGvgQqwehyM8kQ-hx8Sr9VtmordmsyjQ\/s\/831602897\/br\/97672715688-l">online individual account<\/a>. This allows you to track your return or refund. You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/lnks.gd\/l\/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJidWxsZXRpbl9saW5rX2lkIjoxMDQsInVyaSI6ImJwMjpjbGljayIsImJ1bGxldGluX2lkIjoiMjAyMTAyMTYuMzUzNTYxMTEiLCJ1cmwiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbmRpdmlkdWFsLnRheC52aXJnaW5pYS5nb3YvVlRPTC9JbmRSZWZ1bmRTdGF0dXMuc2VhbT91dG1fY29udGVudD0mdXRtX21lZGl1bT1lbWFpbCZ1dG1fbmFtZT0mdXRtX3NvdXJjZT1nb3ZkZWxpdmVyeSZ1dG1fdGVybT0ifQ.I2PvtEJ-MNIH-r0lFyPZmNQM5VKzfRuxplGqTKwfh4g\/s\/831602897\/br\/97672715688-l">Where\u2019s My Refund<\/a>\u00a0application on the Virginia Tax website.<\/p><\/div>